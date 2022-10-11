Gas Station Sandwiches Recalled Over Bacteria Contamination

You're going to want to do a double look before you reach for that snack at a convenience store. Health officials are warning consumers against eating certain Circle K and Touche Card brand sandwiches, which have been recalled after they were found to pose a potential health risk to consumers. The recalled sandwiches may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the bacterium responsible for causing listeria infections.

The recall is being issued out of Canada, where the products were primarily sold in Quebec. However, Health Canada noted that the recalled sandwiches may have also been distributed in other provinces and territories. The recall involves Circle K/Touche Card brand Chicken Salad Club Sandwich (white) with the UPC 8 74111 00969 2 and Circle K/Touche Card brand Ham Salad Club Sandwich (white) with UPC 8 74111 00970 8. Both products have a "Best Before" date of "08-OCT-2022." Images of the affected products can be found in the recall notice here.

According to Canadian health officials, the recall was triggered by the company due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Listeria monocytogenes is the bacterium responsible for listeria infection, a serious infection typically caused by consuming contaminated food. The bacterium typically affects young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems, and can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. At this time, there have been no illnesses reported in connection to the recalled sandwiches. The recall has been listed as a Class 1 recall, meaning, "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

Due to the health risk consumption of these products pose, health officials have advised that the recalled Circle K/Touche Card brand sandwiches not be consumed. The recalled products also should not be used, sold, served, or distributed. According to Health Canada, "the affected products are being recalled from the marketplace," and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is currently in the process of "conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products," though no additional products have been recalled at this time. The CFIA is also "verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace."