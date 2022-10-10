Mrs. Freshley's and Tastykake Recalls Issued

Pie season may be in full swing, but before you sit down and snack on the delicious treat, you are going to want to make sure it isn't among the seven pie products currently subject to recall. A multi-country recall was issued on Oct. 7 for Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley's glazed pies after it was found the products may contain an undeclared allergen, with soy having not been listed on the label. The recall, issued by Flowers Foods, Inc., does not have any confirmed illnesses or adverse reactions attached to it at this time, per a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to the FDA's notice, multiple products are subject to the recall, including Mrs. Freshley's Apple Fruit Pie, Mrs. Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pie, Tastykake Glazed Apple Pie, Tastykake Glazed Caramel Apple Pie, Tastykake Glazed Cherry Pie, Tastykake Glazed Lemon Flavored Pie, and Tastykake Variety Glazed Pie Shipper, which contains the recalled Tastykake Glazed Apple Pie, Tastykake Glazed Cherry Pie, and Tastykake Glazed Lemon Flavored Pie. The recalled Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley's glazed pies were distributed from Sept. 26, 2022 through Oct. 6, 2022 to retail and vending customers throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The recalled products have either an "Enjoy By" date of 10/28/2022 through 11/07/2022 and/or product codes 307 2263 through 307 2274 printed on the front of the packages. The complete list of recalled products, including identifying codes and product images, can be found by clicking here.

The recall was initiated voluntarily by Flowers Foods, Inc. after "that certain pies were made with an ingredient containing soy, which is not listed on the product label," according to the FDA. A soy allergy is a common food allergy that often begins in infancy with a reaction to soy-based infant formula, according to the Mayo Clinic. Although most children outgrow soy allergy, some carry the allergy into adulthood. An allergic reaction to soy can start minutes after eating food containing soy, and symptoms may include hives or itching in and around the mouth, wheezing, skin redness, swelling of the lips, face, tongue and throat, and abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting. While a soy allergy is not serious for most people, in rare instances, an allergic reaction to soy can be life-threatening.

To date, no related illnesses or incidents have been reported in connection to the recall. However, given the risk the products pose to those who suffer a soy allergy, the FDA has advised that the recalled pies should not be consumed. Instead, the products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.