Spirit Halloween Decor Recalled 'Due to Fire and Burn Hazards'

Halloween may still be several months away, but decorating plans have already been upended due to a new recall that just hit the market. As Halloween fanatics look ahead to spooky season, and some even jump on the "Junoween" bandwagon, seasonal retailer recalled a popular décor item that was found to pose a fire and burn hazard and resulted in injury.

Issued by the retailer on Thursday, June 9, the recall affects Spirit Halloween's 48-inch Black Lights, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The product, an image of which can be seen here, was sold at Spirit Halloween stores nationwide and online at www.spirithalloween.com from August 2021 through November 2021 with a price of approximately $35. The recalled black light features a 48-inch black light bulb and plugs into a standard outlet and has an on/off switch located on the power cord. Consumers can identify the recalled light through the date code of "2021/06," which is printed on the bottom of the unit. The Model number LT-B48P and SKU number 01536721 is printed on the packaging.

Spirit Halloween recalled the product after receiving seven reports of the bulbs popping, flashing, and catching on fire or smoking. Of those reports, there was a single report of a mild burn injury. After receiving the reports, Spirit Halloween voluntarily recalled the product under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process, a process in which "recalls are initiated by firms who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers."

Due to the hazard the black lights pose, consumers are asked to immediately stop use of the black light fixtures. Consumers should contact Spirit Halloween regarding this recall. A photo of the date code should be sent to the company, which will then issue the consumer a full refund and provide instructions on how to destroy and dispose of the recalled product. Spirit Halloween can be contacted toll-free at 866-586-0155 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by email at GuestServices@spirithalloween.com, online by clicking here, or online at www.spirithalloween.com. Spirit Halloween does not currently have any further active recalls.

The recall comes amid exciting news for the retailer. In April, it was announced that a movie inspired by Spirit Halloween is in the works. Titled Spirit Halloween, the movie follows three middle-school friends, who, thinking they've outgrown trick-or-treating, make a dare to spend the night locked inside a new Spirit Halloween store located in a deserted strip mall. However, the "soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters. The kids embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves." The film, starring Donavan Colan, Jaiden Smith, Dylan Frankel, and Marissa Reyes has a tentative October 2022 release date.