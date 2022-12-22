Target Recalls 200,000 Weighted Blankets After 2 Children Die

Target recalled over 200,000 weighted blankets sold at their stores after two children died of asphyxiation. A young child can become trapped inside the blanket by unzipping them and hiding inside. People should stop using the blankets immediately and return them for a refund.

The recall covers 204,000 Pillowfort Weighted Blankets, Target and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced on Thursday. Target received a report of a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl becoming entrapped in the cover of a weighted blanket. The two children, who lived in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, died in April 2022. Target received two other reports of children becoming entrapped in the blanket.

#Recall: @Target Pillowfort weighted blankets; A young child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation. Two child deaths reported. Stop use, get full refund. Full notice: https://t.co/bK06q2GlSq pic.twitter.com/0WLUhRo6gA — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) December 22, 2022

The blankets weigh six pounds and measure 60 inches long and 40 inches wide. They have a removable, waterproof, and washable cover. They were made in eight different prints: Unicorn – White (item number 097-02-0140); Space Navy (097-02-0148); Pink (097-02-0361); Blue (097-02-0363); Gray (097-02-0364); Buffalo Plaid – Red (097-02-1603); Blue Constellation (097-02-3904); and Unicorn – Pink (097-02-3905). The item numbers are printed on a fabric tag attached to the removable covers. Images of the blankets can be found at Help.Target.com.

Target sold the weighted blankets at stores nationwide and online from December 2018 to September 2022 for $40. Consumers can call Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT to receive the prepaid return label to return the blankets by mail. The blankets can also be returned to any Target store. Target is also contacting known customers who bought the blankets about returning them. These blankets were only sold at Target stores.

This is not the only Target recall published just before Christmas. Earlier this month, the retailer recalled Cloud Island 4-Piece Plush Toy Sets because they could pose a choking hazard. The sets include a blue car, yellow bus, red tractor, and green truck, each with a rattle inside. The plush wheels could easily be removed by a child and become choking hazards. Target received four reports of children removing the tires, but no injuries have been reported. Consumers are advised to immediately take the toys away from their children and return them to a Target store for a refund.