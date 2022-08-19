Life-Threatening Hazard Forces Recall on Popular Infant Rocker

A Pennsylvania company is recalling over 2 million rockers for infants sold in the U.S. and Canada because children can become entangled in the straps when they are not in use. The recall comes after the company, Thorley Industries, received a report of an infant dying after getting caught in the straps. The recall was issued on Monday in conjunction with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall covers about 2 million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers sold under the 4moms brand name. In addition, 60,000 MamaRoo and 10,000 RockaRoo rockers sold in Canada were recalled. When the swings are not being used, the restraint straps hang below the seat, causing an entrapment and strangulation hazard for crawling infants.

(Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission/4moms)

Thorley Industries received two reports of entanglements involving infants getting caught in the straps when they crawled under unoccupied MamaRoo swings. in one case, a 10-month-old died from asphyxiation. In the other case, a 10-month-old suffered bruises on his neck before a caregiver rescued him. No incidents involving the RockaRoo have been reported, but the product is similar enough to the MamaRoo to warrant being recalled as well.

The MamaRoo swings being recalled have a three-point harness. Versions 1.0 and 2.0 have model number 4M-005, while version 3.0 has model number 1026. Version 4 has the model number 1037. The model number is located at the bottom of each unit. The MamaToo model with a five-point harness is not being recalled. The RockaRoo rocker being recalled has the model number 4M-012, which is located on the bottom.

The swings and rockers were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide between January 2010 to August 2022 for $160 to $250. They were also sold at 4moms.com and Amazon. Consumers should immediately stop using the products and put them in places where crawling infants cannot find them.

Consumers can contact 4moms immediately by phone at 877-870-7390, email at safetyandrecall@4moms.com, or online at 4momsrecall.expertinquiry.com/ and 4moms.com. The company is offering a free strap fastener to keep straps from extending under the swings when not in use. 4moms is also contacting known purchasers directly.