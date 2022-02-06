Taco Bell Readies New Doritos Flavor for Next Taco to Fill Your Mouth

Taco Bell and Doritos are doing their fusion dance once again, this time on a new flavor that’s a little bit familiar and a little bit flamin’ hot. According to ChewBoom, Taco Bell will introduce a new taco inspired by Doritos latest flavor: Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch. The latest addition to the flamin’ hot family inspires a pair of taco treats at the fast-food joint.

The Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco, Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme and the Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch – Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch bring the flavor of the newest corn chip to some classic Taco Bell menu options.

On top of that, it is already available in select locations before going nationwide in the next week. The two taco offerings are the same as their older brethren, but the cheesy gordita crunch gives that extra layer of flatbread, cheese galore, spicy ranch sauce, and a Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch shell as a crunch surprise inside.

The reveal comes on the heels of a wave of news and rumors related to Taco Bell. Not only is the chain bringing back several items, including the potential return of fan-favorite Mexican pizza, there are also some new tacos and deals to mull over.

First, Taco Bell has brought in a pair of Cantina Crispy Chicken Tacos, one featuring chipotle sauce and another rolling with avocado ranch. The chain is also teasing a taco subscription service called the Taco Lover’s Pass.

“There’s no better way to kick off 2022, especially Taco Bell’s 60th anniversary year, than by inviting our fans to enjoy our most iconic tacos every day for 30 days, all while underscoring our commitment to digital innovation and value,” Taco Bell’s CDO Zipporah Allen said in a press release, according to PopCulture. “Tacos are in our DNA, and we’re thrilled to offer our most ordered menu item through the Taco Lover’s Pass. It’s a fun way to continue offering unique ways to reward our most loyal fans through our digital access points.”

You can purchase the Taco Lover’s Pass for just $10 a month, including all the varieties of taco offered by the restaurant. That includes the Doritos-inspired concoction above.