Taco Bell Testing Crispy Cheese Dippers and Crispy Cheese Nacho Fries

Things are getting cheesy at Taco Bell. The beloved Mexican-style fast food chain has added Crispy Cheese Dippers and Crispy Cheese Nacho Fries, mouth-watering twists on the traditional cheese curd, to select menus, but sinking your teeth into the new delectable dishes may require a bit of traveling, as they are currently only available at a single Southern California location.

According to the fast food chain, the Crispy Cheese Dippers combine "irresistible flavor and unbelievable value" by offering up 9-pieces of cheddar cheese curd dippers, which are crispy on the outside "and delightfully cheesy on the inside." The treat is paired with flavorful creamy chipotle sauce. Crispy Cheese Nacho Fries, meanwhile, offer up a new twist on the chain’s fan-favorite item by topping their Nacho Fries with crispy cheddar cheese curd dippers, warm nacho cheese sauce, creamy chipotle sauce, sour cream, and diced tomatoes. Both treats only cost $2.99 and are currently being tested at the Taco Bell restaurant located at 131 E. Orangethorpe Ave. in Fullerton, California. Both will be available for purchase until Wednesday, March 10 while supplies last, meaning Taco Bell lovers in Southern California should place their order before they disappear.

(Photo: Taco Bell)

While it remains to be seen if Crispy Cheese Dippers and Crispy Cheese Nacho Fries ever make it to menus nationwide, the fast food chain has been making plenty of additions to its menu throughout the first few months of 2021. In January, the chain announced that the Spicy Potato Soft Taco and the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes would be returning to menus. The two starch-filled dishes had been favorites among vegetarian and vegan Taco Bell fans, who have used the potato bites to swap out meat on various menu items. At the time, Taco Bell also announced that it had partnered with Beyond Meat to create an innovative new plant-based protein that will be tested in the next year.

Just a month later, Taco Bell made not just one, but two new additions to the menu with the debut of the $5 Build Your Own Cravings Box, a completely customizable food experience, and a chicken-themed dishes: the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco. The latter of those new additions officially put Taco Bell in the heated fast food chicken sandwich wars, with other fast food chains, including McDonald's and Wendy's, also launching new chicken sandwiches. Given that 2021 has only just begun, it's likely that even more additions will follow in the coming months, with Taco Bell teasing they’re "excited to unveil even more this year."