Taco Bell Launches New Original Beverage Item to Its Menu

After you eat all those Taco Bell potato items that are back on the menu, you will need something cool to wash them down. So Taco Bell is introducing a brand new drink this spring in honor of its 59th anniversary. The Wild Strawberry Lemonade Freeze beverage is the perfect addition to your trip to the restaurant during the spring and summer months.

The Wild Strawberry Lemonade Freeze launched at Taco Bell locations nationwide on Thursday, reports Delish. The drink features a mix of strawberry and tart lemonade flavors in a frozen texture to cool you down during the summer or after you eat the spicy potato soft taco. A regular size drink is available for $2.39 and a large set you back $2.59. There will also be Happy Hour deals at select locations from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. when the drink costs just $1.

Taco Bell, which is owned by Yum! Brands alongside KFC and Pizza Hut, made several announcements this week to make fans hungry. On Wednesday, the company announced the limited-time comeback of the Quesalupa, which became an instant hit when introduced nationwide in 2016. The item features a crispy chalupa shell covered in melted pepper jack and mozzarella cheeses with a taco filled with season beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and cool reduced-fat sour cream.

On Thursday, Taco Bell's popular potato items returned to the menus nationwide after a brief hiatus last year. Fans were not happy with the decision to remove them, especially vegetarian Taco Bell customers, so their return was celebrated. Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes and the Spicy Potato Soft Taco are back. Taco Bell also announced a partnership with Beyond Meat to develop plant-based options for vegetarians and younger customers looking for more options.

“The return of our beloved potatoes is just the first step in showing our fans the strong continued commitment to vegetarian we are making this year,” Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, said in a statement in January. “We have long been a leader in the vegetarian space, but this year, we have more meatless options in store that vegetarians, veggie-curious, and even meat-eaters will love.”

In February, Taco Bell announced its own unique way to compete in the "chicken sandwich wars." The chain will begin serving the Chicken Sandwich Taco in select locations. This concoction features a piece of crispy chicken between a round slice of puffy bread served in the shape of a taco. It is served with jalapeno buttermilk an seasoned with bold Medican spices. Customers can also order the sandwich with crunchy jalapeno slices for a stronger kick.