Taco Bell confirms they've brought back a favorite menu item for potato-loving fans. With the outrage in 2020 over the removal of starch-filled menu items from the offerings, Taco Bell is bringing its fiesta potatoes back and they're available now. The return was made clear back in January, with Thursday, March 11 given as the relaunch at the time. Keeping to their word, hungry fans can head to their local Taco Bell restaurant right now to order the Spicy Potato Soft Taco and the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes.

Boasting warm and seasoned potato bites, real cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, and creamy chipotle sauce for a little extra kick that can "help fire that adrenaline bug you got for hot potatoes," the Spicy Potato Soft Taco will be available for $1. At a going price of $1.49, the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes feature spuds that are topped with reduced fat sour cream topping that "keeps it cool, but not pretentious cool like Cool Beans," and nacho cheese sauce, which "shows its wild side."

Potatoes are back! 🥔 To celebrate, rewards members can grab one free Spicy Potato Soft Taco with any qualifying purchase today available only in the app. pic.twitter.com/ttD5xpoq3B — Taco Bell (@tacobell) March 11, 2021

Prior to being stripped from the menu, the two food items had been favorites among vegetarian and vegan Taco Bell fans, who have used the certified vegan potato bites to swap out meat on various menu items. Their removal meant plant-based options were extremely limited, something Taco Bell is now vowing to change.

"The return of our beloved potatoes is just the first step in showing our fans the strong continued commitment to vegetarian we are making this year," Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, said in the announcement. "We have long been a leader in the vegetarian space, but this year, we have more meatless options in store that vegetarians, veggie-curious and even meat-eaters will love."

Along with the return of potatoes, something many fast food lovers are already celebrating on social media, Taco Bell on Thursday also announced that the chain has partnered with Beyond Meat to create an innovative new plant-based protein that will be tested in the next year. The chain did not dish any details on the new protein, though they cited Beyond Meat's proven track record of producing "irresistibly delicious plant-based offerings." This will mark Taco Bell's first foray into plant-based meat in the U.S.

Despite this return, the fans of Taco Bell's other menu offerings are still crying foul due to their removal. Many responded on Twitter and urged the chain to bring back other past items. This includes the Mexican pizza, the naked chicken chalupa and the loaded beef griller that used to stay on its value menu. Taco Bell has not addressed these options.