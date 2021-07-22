Taco Bell Giving Away Free Menu Item Today Only

✖

Taco Bell is giving fans a chance to score one fan-favorite menu item for free. On Thursday, July 22, the beloved Mexican-style fast-food chain is offering customers the chance to grab a free Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Taco. Initially introduced back in April 2020, the menu item became a favorite. The dish is "the classic Doritos Locos Tacos you know and love, but now with that perfect touch of spice." It is returning to the menu for a limited time only.

The mouth-watering deal is the chain's way of celebrating the Milwaukee Bucks' comeback in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns. During the game, the Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns 105-98, giving the team its first championship since 1971 when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson propelled the Bucks over the Baltimore Bullets. To help celebrate, Taco Bell partnered with the NBA for the new NBA Comebacks promotion, a revamped version of their previous "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco," which was first launched in 2016 when a road game was won in Game 3 of the NBA finals. During that event, Taco Bell handed out free Doritos Locos Tacos and started a years-long tradition.

(Photo: Taco Bell)

Speaking of the partnership, Lauren Sullivan, VP, Global Partnerships, NBA, said, "through creating NBA Comebacks, Taco Bell is once again putting fans first and giving them even more reasons to tune in and follow the end of this historic season."

"We're thrilled to reignite our partnership with the league and spice up the NBA Finals even more by giving fans the chance to score a free taco regardless of which jersey they're wearing," Taco Bell's Chief Global Brand Officer, Nikki Lawson, said in a press release. "The power of Comebacks resonates more than ever, not only because we are turning the heat up in our kitchen to bring back the fan favorite Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Tacos, but consumers are now able to enjoy this year's NBA Finals even more whether they're at home, in the arena or elsewhere."

July 22 is a major day for Taco Bell fans for more reasons than just the chance to score a free Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Tacos. Thursday also marks the return of Nacho Fries, the chain's No. 1 best-selling limited-time offer to date. Set to hit menus nationwide, Nacho Fries will return alongside the introduction of a new spin on the dish, as they will also be available in the new Loaded Taco Style, featuring seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, spicy ranch sauce, red strips, lettuce, cheddar cheese, and tomatoes.