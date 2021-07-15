Taco Bell Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Menu Item

✖

One of Taco Bell’s most popular items is finally returning to the menu! The beloved Mexican-style fast-food chain confirmed on Thursday that Nacho Fries, the chain's No. 1 best-selling limited time offer to date, is coming back to menus this month, and just like in times' past, Taco Bell is also offering up a new rendition of the dish, Loaded Taco style.

First introduced back in January of 2018, Nacho Fries offers "an exciting step-up in the world of fries," with the traditional dish spiced up with fries that are crispy and boldly seasoned with Mexican spices. Those seasoned fries are then paired with Taco Bell's classic warm Nacho Cheese Sauce for dipping, which the chain says "perfectly complements these one of a kind fries in a way that no other dip could." After the last appearing on the menu in March of this year, Crispy Cheese Nacho Fries – cheddar cheese curd dippers, which are crispy on the outside and delightfully cheesy on the inside – Nacho Fries are slated to return to menus nationwide on Thursday, July 22, marking the seventh time the dish has returned.

(Photo: Taco Bell)

In the past, Nacho Fries have been reimagined numerous times with delicious innovations like Steak Rattlesnake Fries, Reaper Ranch Fries, and Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries. Now, as the chain prepares to bring the dish back for the seventh time, it is offering yet another upgrade: Loaded Taco style. The new innovation features fries that are smothered in a layer of warm nacho cheese sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, and savory seasoned beef.

Over the course of Nacho Fries' lifespan, Taco Bell has returned the dish to menus alongside a total of six cinematic visual experiences. This time around, the chain is bringing the beloved item back to the menu alongside its first-ever anime-inspired Fry Force campaign. The ad spot follows the story of Rei, who is the leader of the Fry Force, an elite group that has kept Mexican-spice-loving monsters at bay. Following the disappearance of her brother, she vows to k save the future of what the world holds most dear, Nacho Fries, but in doing so, she will be forced to confront her past.

Nacho Fries first debuted in 2018 and quickly rose to become one of Taco Bell's favorite items. The dish, however, quickly disappeared, leaving fans begging the chain to bring them back. Taco Bell listened to their pleas, and Nacho Fries had another brief run-in January 2019 and have come and gone in the years that have followed. When Nacho Fries return to the menu for the seventh time on July 22, fans will be able to grab them a la carte for $1.39 or in a $5 box featuring Nacho Fries, Beefy 5-layer Burrito, a Crunchy Taco, and a medium fountain drink.