Taco Bell Giving Away Free Fan-Favorite Menu Item Next Week

The world is about to bear witness to a Taco Moon, or at least that's what Taco Bell is dubbing it. As the world prepares to enter a new lunar phase on May 4, the beloved Mexican-style fast food chain is celebrating with its first-ever global campaign that will see you scoring some free tacos. That's right, to mark the Taco Moon – the time at which "the world's largest and brightest object in the night sky will resemble a favorite indulgence, the taco" – Taco Bell is giving customers in the U.S. the chance to grab a free Crunchy Taco.

While the chain notes there is a 60% chance of cloud cover, which could obscure your view of the Taco Moon, which begins at 10:07 p.m. ET and peaks at 11:29 p.m. ET, there is a 100% chance that you can score a free Crunchy Taco. The dish, the chain's best-selling item in the U.S, will be free from 8 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. in-store or all day through the app or online on Tuesday, May 4. Taco Bell said it anticipates "to give away the most tacos it ever has on a single day on May 4 when the saga of lunar phases ultimately displays its perfect half-moon shape."

(Photo: Taco Bell)

Taco Bell lovers in the U.S. will not be the only ones scoring a mouth-watering deal, though. As this will mark the chain's first global campaign, similar deals will roll out in international markets including the United Kingdom, Australia, India, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Puerto Rico. In Guatemala, for example, customers can score a free Crunchy Taco with the purchase of a beverage, and India, the chain is giving out a free black bean or seasoned chicken Crunchy Taco.

"Taco Bell has been an established brand in the U.S. for nearly 60 years and we are thrilled by the accelerating fandom we’re seeing globally," President of Taco Bell, International, Julie Felss Masino, said in a press release. "As we're opening more and more restaurants internationally, we know the May 4 moon will take us to new 'heights' as we introduce ourselves to new future fans in a delicious way."

To announce and celebrate the Taco Moon, and mark the massive free Crunchy Taco giveaway, Taco Bell is launching an international integrated campaign. The campaign includes nine 15-second spots and elements for social and digital, which will be the first activation under a new campaign titled "I See A Taco." While the major Taco giveaway takes place on May 4, the chain said it expects fans across the globe to "start seeing tacos everywhere, which is really just the beginning of reaching ultimate brand fandom."