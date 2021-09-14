Taco Bell Giving Away Free Taco a Day for 30 Days With New Subscription

Taco Bell is hoping to extend Taco Tuesday to a full month. The beloved Mexican-style fast food chain is helping taco lovers satiate their cravings by testing a new taco subscription service, dubbed the Taco Lover’s Pass, that will see customers scoring one taco a day for 30 days.

The pass is currently being tested in about 20 participating restaurants across Tucson, Arizona, where it can be purchased for between $5 to $10 per month, based on location, between Thursday, Sept. 9 to Wednesday, Nov. 24. The pass is purchased via the Taco Bell app. Once the pass is in hand, or rather on your phone, customers can order one taco a day for 30 days. The pass includes a variety of tacos, including the Crunchy Taco, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Crunchy Supreme Taco, Soft Supreme Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos, and the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme. When nabbing their taco for the day, customers simply need to add the pass from the Online Exclusives section of the Taco Bell app menu to their cart and complete the regular checkout process.

Currently, the Taco Lover’s Pass is only being tested at 17 locations in Arizona — 16 in Tucson and one in Oro Valley (10815 N Oracle Rd. Oro Valley, AZ, 85737). You can find the full list of participating test locations on the Taco Bell website by clicking here. As with most test runs, if the Taco Lover’s Pass proves popular among customers, the chain will likely opt to roll the subscription service out to a broader audience, possibly eventually taking it nationwide. Currently, however, there are no concrete plans announced for a nationwide rollout.

CNBC suggests the subscriptions service could be an effort to drive regular visits to its restaurants. The outlet notes the app could build “habits during the 30-day period. Since one taco isn’t filling enough for most consumers, they might add more to their orders, too.” It also suggests the pass could encourage more downloads and customer use of the Taco Bell app, which also boasts a loyalty program.

Taco Bell is just the latest restaurant chain to experiment with a subscription service. In 2020, Panera Bread launched its coffee subscriptions service. For just $8.99 per month, subscription pass holders can get a free hot or iced cup of coffee every day. The service is still active. Burger King, meanwhile, previously tested a coffee subscription for $5 a month in 2019, though the chain ultimately discontinued it shortly after launch.