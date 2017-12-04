Viewers Snap Breathtaking Supermoon Pictures From Around the World

Sunday night marked the only time we’ll see a supermoon in 2017, and people around the world made sure to commemorate the event with some amazing photos.

For those who don’t know, a supermoon is when the moon has reached the full moon or new moon stage of its lunar cycle while simultaneously being at the closest distance from the Earth during its orbit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

INCREDIBLE PHOTO: A #Supermoon rises over #Pittsburgh’s Polish Hill neighborhood glowing a mesmerizing orange/red just after sunset in the Steel City. 📷: @DaveDiCello pic.twitter.com/wawpM1R0DP — Tim Williams (@realtimwilliams) December 4, 2017

#Supermoon rising over #Tampa this evening. Great shot from Dennis Wyrick! pic.twitter.com/AwzBzwPFo8 — Tyler Eliasen FOX 13 (@FOX13Tyler) December 4, 2017

NASA even got in the action, taking a photo of the moon while a plane flew in front of their shot.

An aircraft passes in front of the Moon, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 in Washington. Today’s full Moon is the first of three consecutive supermoons. #supermoon2017 https://t.co/IYFIJS2n6z pic.twitter.com/uzXZAsjYEf — NASA HQ PHOTO (@nasahqphoto) December 4, 2017

But while the moon did make for some breathtaking pictures, not everyone was impressed. Famous scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson tweeted that the natural phenomenon was “an embarrassment.”

FYI: The very concept of a Super Moon is an embarrassment to everything else we call super: Supernova, Supercollider, Superman, Super Mario Bros. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) December 3, 2017

If you somehow missed out on seeing the supermoon in-person, you won’t have to wait too long for another. NASA has calculated that this will be the first of three supermoons in a row, with the next two coming on Jan. 1 and Jan. 31, 2018.

Photo Credit: Twitter/@SoCalAleen