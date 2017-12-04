Trending

Viewers Snap Breathtaking Supermoon Pictures From Around the World

Sunday night marked the only time we’ll see a supermoon in 2017, and people around the world made sure to commemorate the event with some amazing photos.

For those who don’t know, a supermoon is when the moon has reached the full moon or new moon stage of its lunar cycle while simultaneously being at the closest distance from the Earth during its orbit.

NASA even got in the action, taking a photo of the moon while a plane flew in front of their shot.

But while the moon did make for some breathtaking pictures, not everyone was impressed. Famous scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson tweeted that the natural phenomenon was “an embarrassment.”

If you somehow missed out on seeing the supermoon in-person, you won’t have to wait too long for another. NASA has calculated that this will be the first of three supermoons in a row, with the next two coming on Jan. 1 and Jan. 31, 2018.

