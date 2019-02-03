Tom Brady Is Ready for Super Bowl 2019 in Family-Packed Photo

Tom Brady is ready to play at Super Bowl LIII, and his whole family is behind him.

Brady posted a pair of photos on Instagram this weekend, showing the massive group of family members supporting him for this year’s Super Bowl. In the group picture, Brady had his family posed on the field, the sprawling empty seats behind them and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium sign up above.

There were 19 people alongside Brady in the photo, which he captioned “Family and Football,” along with two red heart emojis and the hashtag “LFG,” presumably standing for “let’s f—ing go.”

The second photo was taken by Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen. The super model held the camera up high, snapping a shot of herself and Brady smiling with their faces close together. Once again, they were on the field, where Brady wore a hoodie and Bundchen wore a letterman jacket with Brady’s initials on it.

Brady’s family is keeping him pumped up on Sunday, as Bundchen showed in another Instagram post of her own. She posted a photo of their 6-year-old daughter, Vivian Lake, standing on the field with widespread arms, wearing her father’s jersey. She wore pigtail braids, and her father’s jersey hung down to her knees like a dress.

“Let’s go papai!!!” Bundchen wrote beneath the picture, using the Portuguese word for “papa.”

“Let’s go pats!!!”

On Saturday, she posted another photo of Brady kneeling on the football field in the empty stadium. She stood behind him, her arms wrapped around his neck as they both wore broad smiles.

“I got your back!” she captioned the photo.

“And I have yours!!!!” he responded in the comments.

After days of having the massive stadium almost to themselves for photo shoots, the Brady family will soon be joined by thousands of spectators for the year’s biggest football game. Brady himself has a personal legacy to consider as well as the success of his team. He has played in nine Super Bowls and won five of them.

Either way, back in May, Brady told ESPN that there was a “zero” percent chance that he would retire after this season. Brady is one of the oldest players in the NFL, and has a famously strict regimen to keep himself in shape. He admitted that he was hoping to spend more time with his children moving forward.

“My kids are 10, 8 and 5. They’re not getting younger, so I need to take time so I can be available to them, too,” Brady said at the time. “I’ve really spent the last two or three months doing those things, and I think I’m really trying to fill my tank up so that when I do go back, I can go back and I think I’ll actually be, in my mind, a better player, a better teammate, because I’ll be really rejuvenated.”

Super Bowl LIII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.