Stroller Sold on Amazon Recalled After Child's Finger Is Amputated

An urgent alert has been issued for parents after a stroller sold on Amazon and at other specialty retailers, including BuyBuyBaby and Pottery Barn Kids, resulted in severe injury to a child. All UPPAbaby all-terrain RIDGE jogging strollers were recalled on Thursday, Sept. 1 after UPPAbaby received a report that a child's finger was amputated after an accident with the stroller.

According to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, all UPPAbaby all-terrain RIDGE jogging strollers are included in the recall. The strollers – which were sold from October 2021 through August 2022 for about $600 at children's stores and specialty retailers nationwide including BuyBuyBaby, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Pottery Barn Kids, and others, as well as online at Amazon.com – feature an extendable canopy with a mesh window and zipper pocket, as well as a disc hand brake system and an adjustable handlebar with a wrist strap. The brand UPPAbaby is on the front of the stroller, and RIDGE is on the side of the stroller frame. The recalled strollers have a serial number beginning with "1401RDGUS," which appears on the right side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel of the stroller, and model number "1401-RDG-US," which is printed on the left side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel of the stroller. In total, approximately 14,000 units have been recalled.

UPPAbaby recalled the strollers after receiving a single report of injury to a child. According to the CPSC, a child's fingertip was amputated when the stroller was not in use. It was found that the stroller's rear disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a non-occupant child's fingertip gets caught in the openings while the stroller is in use.

"Our top priority at UPPAbaby is the safety of children. We conduct extensive testing to ensure UPPAbaby products meet all global industry and regulatory standards. Despite passing all tests and meeting all standards, UPPAbaby received one report about the all-terrain RIDGE stroller.," the company said in a statement shared to its website. "We take all product inquiries very seriously. Based on one consumer report to us, we believe the injury is likely due to consumer misuse."

Due to the injury risk that the product poses, consumers who purchased the recalled UPPAbaby all-terrain RIDGE jogging strollers are asked to immediately stop using the strollers. Consumers can contact UPPAbaby to receive free replacement brake discs for both wheels.