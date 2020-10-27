Stimulus Update: Donald Trump Blasts Nancy Pelosi as Having 'Little Interest in Helping Out the People'

✖

President Donald Trump has blasted Nancy Pelosi over the recent stimulus bill negotiations, saying she has "little interest in helping out the people." In a new tweet, Trump also said he believes that the House Speaker is only interested in a "bail out" for states that lean Democrat. The President labeled these states as "badly run."

Trump's tweet comes as stimulus bill talks between Pelosi and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have been trying to come to an agreement on a new bill. Mnuchin represents the Trump administration in the negotiations, and Pelosi had said previously that she believed the two of them were coming close to a viable bill that both sides could support. However, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows recently criticized Pelosi as being the reason why a bill had not yet been solidified. "We've continued to make offer after offer after offer and Nancy continues to move the goalposts," Meadows during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union with Jake Tapper.

Big GDP projected. Pelosi only looking to Bail Out badly run Democrat Cities. Tap, Tap, Taping us along. She has little interest in helping out the “people”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020

Notably, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) has been resistant to bills proposed by both the Democrats and the White House, as he and other GOP leaders would prefer to spend less money on the next stimulus package. McConnell proposed his own $500 billion "skinny" bill, which he stated was designed to meet the greatest needs of Americans. That bill did not include a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks.

Now, McConnell has adjourned the Senate until after Election Day, which means that any chance for a new bill happening in the next couple of weeks is unlikely. A White House proposed bill would have sent $1,200 checks to Americans, and also would have provided a $400 federal boost, per week, to those on unemployment. It would have also increased the amount of money given for dependents to $1,000.

However, many Democrat lawmakers want the amount given for dependents to be $1,200. They have also been clear that they want to the federal unemployment benefit amount back to $600, where it was with the CARES Act. Many Republican leaders have not been keen on these changes, as they would prefer the next stimulus bill not cost as much as the $2 trillion CARES Act.