Mitch McConnell Gets Stimulus Check Backlash After Tweeting About Supreme Court Confirmation

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell may be eager to celebrate Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation, but not every American is as willing to rejoice. After McConnell took to Twitter Monday night following the Senate's vote, he received an influx of criticism as Americans continue to await news on the next stimulus relief deal.

In his Monday night tweet, McConnell announced that senators had "just confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States." Sharing a video, he called Barrett, who had been nominated to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in 2017, "one of the most impressive nominees for public office in a generation will serve for life on our highest court."

The Senate just voted to advance one of the most qualified nominees in generations. Judge Barrett’s intellectual brilliance, integrity, and commitment to impartiality are above reproach. Tomorrow, we will vote to confirm the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 25, 2020

While McConnell made no mention of the ongoing stimulus relief talks – he has made no mention of them on Twitter since Oct. 21 just after Democrats blocked a $500 billion relief bill – those who saw his tweet immediately brought the topic to the front of discussions, and McConnell faced a wave of criticism. Many criticized the senator for pushing forward with Barrett’s confirmation rather than focusing on bringing much-needed relief to the American people. Others slammed McConnell for continuing to refuse to bring the HEROES Act, which was approved by the House of Representatives in May, to the Senate floor for a vote. Scroll down to see what people are saying.