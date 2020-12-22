Stimulus Checks: People Weigh Spending $600 Payments on PS5s, Xboxes and Nintendo Switches

Congress officially reached an agreement on Sunday for a coronavirus relief package. Among the most talked-about points to be included in the plan is the $600 stimulus checks issued to all eligible applicants. Each family will also get another $600 per child if they meet the requirements.

Among the most talked-about investments people are planning on spending their stimulus checks on are video game systems. While this isn't exactly what the government had in mind for Americans after receiving their payments, it doesn't seem to be stopping them from turning those checks into some at-home entertainment. With the new Playstation 5 becoming the hot item this Christmas, along with the Xbox Series X and the Nintendo Switch, video gaming has never been so prevalent than it is today.

The plan of spending stimulus checks on gaming consoles also speaks to the biggest gripe many Americans have with the payments. After the first batch of stimulus checks clocked in at $1,200, the newest round of payments has many feeling overlooked by the government, believing that the $600 will not be enough to supplement rent, mortgages and basic everyday needs like groceries.