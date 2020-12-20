Second Stimulus: Mitch McConnell Says Congress 'Finalized an Agreement' on $900+ Billion Coronavirus Aid Package

✖

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has reportedly shared that congressional leaders have finalized an agreement on an impending coronavirus stimulus package. First noted by CNN reporter Jeremy Diamond, the relief plan would be in the range of $900 billion.

Ever since the first coronavirus stimulus was passed earlier in the year, many have awaited more financial help from the government. Throughout the summer and into the fall, policymakers have gone back-and-forth, growing further and further a part at times as various hang-ups continued to persist. The reported agreements puts an end to a long, drawn-out battle between Republicans and Democrats and comes at seemingly the final hour with the end of 2020 rapidly approaching and the ensuing recess. McConnell has since confirmed the news of an agreement being passed via his Twitter. "As the American people continue battling the coronavirus this holiday season, they will not be on their own," McConnell wrote. "Congress has just reached an agreement. We will pass another rescue package ASAP. More help is on the way."

Details of the newly agreed-upon package are slowly trickling it but some of the major sticking points include another round of stimulus checks, a federal unemployement bonus and a designated amount of money set for small businesses. Also included will be vaccine distribution funds. With an agreement made, the next step will be policymakers voting as early as Sunday night. All of this comes in the final stand for Congress and passing a bill before the end of the year as Congress sought to pass a one-day spending measure to extend their working hours into 12:01 a.m. ET on Tuesday in order to fully complete the next package.

Breaking: McConnell says congressional leaders have "finalized an agreement" on the $900+ billion coronavirus relief package — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) December 20, 2020

The first coronavirus package, which contained a $1,200 check sent out to eligible individuals, was passed in April. This round of checks is expected to be a bit smaller than the original, however. The relief plan will likely included payments of $600 for eligible adults and another $600 per child for families. The unemployment bonus is also expected to be a $300 payment to supplement those out of work. This news comes as the country finally begun issuing the COVID-19 vaccine earlier in the week to help combat the ongoing pandemic.