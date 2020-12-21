Nancy Pelosi Calls $600 Stimulus Check a 'Significant' Amount and Social Media Has Thoughts

Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently called the approved $600 stimulus checks a "significant" amount of money, and social media has some thoughts about it. In a statement delivered on Monday, Pelosi (D-CA) shared details of the new bill, which will soon be voted on and likely passed. She said, "We also have in the legislation, direct payments...to America's working families."

She took a moment to comment that stimulus payments "were not in the Republican bill" that had been previously proposed. "I would like them bigger," Pelosi went on to say, then adding, "but they are significant." She also stated that she expects "they will be going out soon."

As Pelosi mentioned, the new bipartisan stimulus bill proposal will feature $600 per American, as well as $600 for each dependant, per a report from Yahoo! Finance. The notion that $600 is a "significant" amount of money, however, has sparked a lot of discussion online, and some are taking to Twitter to share their opinions. Scroll down to see what they are saying.