Nancy Pelosi Calls $600 Stimulus Check a 'Significant' Amount and Social Media Has Thoughts
Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently called the approved $600 stimulus checks a "significant" amount of money, and social media has some thoughts about it. In a statement delivered on Monday, Pelosi (D-CA) shared details of the new bill, which will soon be voted on and likely passed. She said, "We also have in the legislation, direct payments...to America's working families."
She took a moment to comment that stimulus payments "were not in the Republican bill" that had been previously proposed. "I would like them bigger," Pelosi went on to say, then adding, "but they are significant." She also stated that she expects "they will be going out soon."
As Pelosi mentioned, the new bipartisan stimulus bill proposal will feature $600 per American, as well as $600 for each dependant, per a report from Yahoo! Finance. The notion that $600 is a "significant" amount of money, however, has sparked a lot of discussion online, and some are taking to Twitter to share their opinions. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
BREAKING: #Pelosi says $600 is a "significant" amount for working families.#LetThemEatCake #TrillionForBillionaires pic.twitter.com/PjcIV9W1JX— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 21, 2020
Here's what's been needed all along:
MANDATE MASKS
CANCEL MORTGAGES
CANCEL RENT
CANCEL DEBTS
CANCEL TAXES FOR WORKING PEOPLE
PAY PEOPLE $3,000 PER MONTH FOR THE DURATION
...RETROACTIVE TO MARCH
TAX WEALTH ABOVE $10 MILLION AT 100%
That is "significant."— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 21, 2020
they should play that game with pelosi where she tries to guess how much everyday items cost and see if she even knows— homo cum 🎅 down ur chimney (@daveewave) December 21, 2020
Unfortunately that is all republicans would allow. It was pelosi’s package that asked for twice that much plus money to help state and local government and more unemployment. Put credit (or fault) where it truly lies.— Ellen Grant (@gr94840049) December 21, 2020
Look, $600 might not seem like much to you, but to SOME people it's a fortune. For example, your landlord. Now he knows exactly what to demand from every single overdue tenant. It's a HUGE amount if you look at it from his perspective. Have some empathy. It's Christmas.— Zwarte Piet Buttigieg (@Deep_State_Nine) December 21, 2020
$600 is $600 more than watch Mitch wanted to give. It’s not enough but it’s more than what we had when we woke up this morning. For months we had nothing. I am grateful even if I am alone on this.... I am grateful.— Savage71Biden/Harris2020 (@Von_SlimGFA) December 21, 2020
the other day someone said "$600 is what rich people think poor people think is a lot of money" and this just confirms it— based and jollypilled 🎅🏼💊 (@vetos_) December 21, 2020
Reminds me of when Barbara Bush said the Hurricane Katrina evacuees in the Astrodome were underprivileged so it was “working very well for them”. Unreal... Callous. Out of touch. Can we PLEASE get leaders who understand the material conditions of life for poor and working class?— JC ☮️ 🌹 (@j_overthemoon) December 21, 2020
They have millions in savings. Won't work until they have the same amount of assets as the average household, which sounds pretty good too— Knackish Ninja (@knackishninja) December 21, 2020
$600 is a significant amount for working families?!?! When people get this HUGE(sarcasm) check they are going to have to make a big decision to make. Either pay the their rent, or buy food, or pay their bills. . My GOD $600 isn't enough. Other countries help their citizens.— Mr. Pauly (@BigManPauly) December 21, 2020
I hope someone tells her. I really hope someone tells them all. in fact @SpeakerPelosi $600 is just over one weeks pay in most places. That is not Significant— Neil Douglas James (@NeilDougJames) December 21, 2020
Me trying to stretch this $600 after 9 months of nothing. pic.twitter.com/75wUrtOO97— 📈📊💰 (@MrGoodBeard__) December 21, 2020
Please clarify how you would spend that ‘significant’ $600 as Xmas approaches. you’ve not worked in 7 months, lost your healthcare & your children are sick but you can’t afford to bring them to the doctors. And you are being evicted for 6 months back rent.
?— Molly Secours (@mollmaud) December 21, 2020
AOC's secret power is that she's had an actual job within the last 50 years.— Jason Krishnan (@overlayered) December 21, 2020