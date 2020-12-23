Stimulus Checks: House Democrats Will Reportedly Move to Pass $2,000 Payments After Donald Trump's Request

✖

President Donald Trump’s call for Congress to amend the $900 billion COVID relief bill is being heard by Democrats on Capitol Hill. After the president Tuesday night demanded, among other things, the $600 economic impact payments be more than tripled in amount, House Democrats are reportedly moving to pass $2,000 stimulus checks.

That news comes from CNN congressional correspondent Phil Mattingly, who, citing an aide, said Democrats "will attempt to pass $2,000 direct payments." The statement is supported by a Fox Business report which states House Democrats are planning to force a vote this week on increasing the size of the stimulus checks. A source told the outlet that Democrats will attempt to pass a standalone bill for $2,000 direct payments on Thursday. At this time, it is unclear if the bill would receive the unanimous consent needed to pass in the House or clear the Republican-controlled Senate.

House Dems will attempt to pass $2,000 direct payments, as requested by Pres. Trump, bill by UC on Thursday, per aide — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) December 23, 2020

Democrats have long supported sending stimulus checks equal to or higher in amount than the first $1,200 payments approved under the CARES Act. In fact, in the months that followed the CARES Act’s approval, numerous Democrats introduced proposals seeking to provide additional $2,000 direct payments, some even having called for these payments to be retroactive or continue monthly throughout the remainder of the pandemic. Their support for a higher amount was voiced again followed the president's Tuesday demand, shared in a Twitter video, in which he said the bipartisan bill "has almost nothing to do with COVID" and added, "I'm asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple."

Shortly after it was shared, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer took to Twitter with his approval, writing, "We spent months trying to secure $2000 checks but Republicans blocked it," adding that Democrats are "glad to pass more aid Americans need." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also shared her eagerness, tweeting, "Let's do it!" She also said "Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent."

At this time, it appears that $2,000 stimulus checks may even be receiving support from some members of the GOP. Following Pelosi's tweet, Sen. Lindsey Graham wrote he does "appreciate" Pelosi's willingness to support Trump's "idea to increase direct payments." Sen. Josh Hawley also said "workers deserve much more than $600, as I have repeatedly said & fought for. And there's obviously plenty of $$ to do it - look at what Congress threw away on corporate giveaways & foreign buyouts. Let's get it done."