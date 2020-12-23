Stimulus Checks: Nancy Pelosi Agrees With Donald Trump on $2,000 Payments, Says Democrats Ready to Pass It Unanimously

✖

President Donald Trump has a surprising supporter in his latest rant about the recently-passed coronavirus relief bill. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who has long gone to battle against Trump throughout the pandemic, shared her support over Trump’s gripe with the $600 stimulus check included in the new relief bill.

“Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks,” Pelosi wrote on Twitter. “At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 -- Democrats are ready to bring this to the floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!” Prior to this, Pelosi had blamed the GOP for delaying the relief bill, which had seen the two parties spend months in a standstill as they sought to find common ground on the parameters of the plan. Now, though, it appears Pelosi is ready to get back onto the floor and amend the plan to meet the demand of the President and that of many Americans. Along with changing the stimulus check amount, Trump also called on Congress to remove the “wasteful and unnecessary items” that have do with foreign countries included in the bill.

After Congress initially agreed to and passed the COVID-19 relief bill, many were quick to run to social media and share their thoughts about the package, namely the stimulus check that was cut in half from the spring package. The $600 was seen as far too little by many Americans, as well as Trump, who said Congress was giving them the “bare minimum” during his four-minute video on Twitter Tuesday night. Trump also gave a quip at the end of his message about the possibility of returning for a second term despite the results of the election being validated by the electoral college.

Nonetheless, the latest announcement by Trump has thrown a wrench in the bill passed by Congress. As Pelosi suggested, Democrats would back the $2,000 stimulus check, meaning an amendment to the plan could happen swiftly. While Pelosi voiced her opinion, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Trump to push forward the bill as is in order “to help people and keep the government open.” He noted that more help can be provided later on after the Democrats spent half of a year attempting to get more money included in the stimulus checks.