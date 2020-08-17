Stimulus Checks: DNC and RNC Might Stall Talks Even Longer

✖

As you are likely aware by now, Congress has still not made any headway on the next stimulus package. As USA Today noted, Republicans and Democrats have been at odds concerning many different aspects of the next stimulus package, and, amidst these failing negotiations, the two sides did not even meet up with one another recently to try to deliberate. Now that the Democratic National Convention and the Republican National Convention are set to take place over the next couple of weeks, it could take Congress even longer to come to an agreement regarding the next stimulus package.

Considering that both the Republicans and Democrats have turned their attention to their respective conventions, they likely won't reach a deal on the next stimulus package until well after Labor Day. The Democratic National Convention will kick off on Monday night and will last through Thursday, which is when Joe Biden is expected to accept the nomination as the Democratic nominee for the presidency. The Republican National Convention will take place from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, both of these conventions will largely take place virtually.

USA Today reported that many lawmakers are concerned about the optics of not having concrete stimulus package set up. "When the relief ran out, I do think that there was a hope, probably almost an expectation, by people that Congress would come together and get it done,” Rep. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania explained. “And so when there wasn't, I think there was ... sort of a state of disbelief." Ross Baker, a professor of political science at Rutgers University-New Brunswick, also weighed in on this topic, saying, "It’s not a good picture for members of Congress facing reelection to take into November."

While members of Congress have been unable to come to an agreement concerning the next stimulus package, President Donald Trump took matters into his own hands in early August by issuing an executive order to extend various economic relief programs. His executive order called for an eviction moratorium, student loan forbearance, an extension for unemployment benefits, and a payroll tax holiday. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have spoken out in order to criticize the president's action, with many noting, in particular, their disapproval of Trump calling for a payroll tax holiday. But, it should also be noted that the president has not made it clear when these orders will actually go into effect.