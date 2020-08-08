Donald Trump Signs Executive Orders on Student Loans, Unemployment, Payroll Tax Cuts After Negotiations Fail

Donald Trump signed a set of executive orders Saturday in response to the breakdown of Congressional negotiations on a second stimulus package Friday. The signing came after a long rambling introduction that acted as more of a campaign speech, cheered on by paying members of his Bedminster Country Club in New Jersey. Trump attacked Joe Biden, China, Democratic leadership, and anybody who has standing in his way.

Apart from signing the executive orders, Trump did little to confirm when people can expect the orders to go into effect, but he did share a lot of bluster about what he felt he was doing and how his opponents, including Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, were "obstructing" getting relief to people.

Trump signs the executive orders and then gives away pens to his paying customers pic.twitter.com/EotZWalQ01 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 8, 2020

Trump incorrectly referred to his executive orders as "bills," which are only passed by an act of Congress. He also called his payroll tax cut a "tax holiday" that he may extend into 2021, especially if he's re-elected. Both parties opposed a payroll tax cut, noting it would do nothing to help those unemployed and put Medicare and Social Security at risk.

The payroll cut was the fourth in the group of executive orders. The central executive order focused on the unemployment bonus that expired at the end of July. But instead of $600, which CNN notes may have been a technical necessity with the first stimulus, Trump decided on $400. He called the lower amount an incentive to go back to work, continuing to spread the talking points of GOP members of Congress.

His final points focused on relief for student loan borrowers and protection against evictions, claiming the media hasn't covered evictions despite evidence to the contrary.

Scroll down to take a more in-depth look at the executive orders, and some of the reactions people are sharing.