Stimulus Checks: It's August 17 and Twitter Can't Believe More Relief Hasn't Been Passed

The wait for the second stimulus plan and with it, the proposed $1,200 checks, has been a long one and doesn't appear to be coming to a close until September at the earliest. That's because Congress went on recess with a break that will last until after Labor Day. With Congress out of the picture, an agreement cannot be finalized until the first few weeks of September when the House of Representatives return followed by the Senate.

Americans are growing tiresome awaiting whether or not policymakers can come to an agreement on a second plan as both the HEALS Act and Heroes Act have been bouncing around for months. Even President Donald Trump has expressed his frustration, mostly with the Democrats, for holding up the negotiations. Trump posted a series of tweets explaining his disappointment and anger with policymakers over the standstill as the message he sent across has him ready to do what he can to restore the economy. Assuming nothing is agreed upon before the recess ends, the earliest a check could be on its way would be Sept. 21, which would mean a bill has been quickly agreed upon between the House and the Senate and that Trump signed off on it somewhere around Sept. 10.

With the continued back-and-forth and no check in sight for the foreseeable future, social media has been buzzing with people complaining about the lack of transparency and the lack of urgency in these discussions. Here's a look at some of the most notable reactions to pour in over the past couple of days.