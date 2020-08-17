DNC 2020: Michelle Obama, Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator Bernie Sanders to Speak on Night 1 (August 17)

✖

The Democratic National Convention begins tonight with a hard-hitting lineup of opening speakers setting the tone for the week. Like many live events, the coronavirus pandemic has changed the dynamics of the political conventions. Originally scheduled to come from the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee back in July, the DNC is now shifted to the Wisconsin Center in the city and many of the speakers or events will come from remote locations to maintain proper social distancing guidelines.

The theme for the event is "Uniting America," with each night focusing on a sub-theme. Night one is We the People and features an impressive lineup from across the nation, lead by Former First Lady Michelle Obama and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. They'll be joined by Former Gov. and Republican presidential candidate John Kasich, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Jim Clyburn, Sen. Doug Jones and many others. There will also be "everyday" American citizens as speakers amid the major speakers taking the stage.

I am once again ... ... reminding you that @BernieSanders will be speaking TONIGHT at the #DemConvention! Don't miss it: https://t.co/NEJtNqxFPV pic.twitter.com/KOuIcXrhdB — 2020 #DemConvention 🇺🇸 (@DemConvention) August 17, 2020

"This country is confronting a series of monumental challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic continues its rampage, tens of millions of people are out of work, and America is confronting the racial injustice that has marginalized too many people," the DNC preview reads. "Throughout our history, when we stand united, we can overcome anything. On Monday, we'll hear from the many Americans who are rising up to take on these three crises, unite our country, and join Joe Biden in rebuilding the country and moving it forward."

The goal of the Democratic Party in the 2020 election is to push Donald Trump out of power and "rebuilding the country" behind Joe Biden's leadership. Biden is set to take the stage on Thursday, accepting the nomination of the party. Kamala Harris will speak the night before, with an all-star lineup including Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, and others.

Each night will also feature a celebrity emcee and musical performances. Night one will see Eva Longoria take the role, with musical performances from Leon Bridges, Pose star Billy Porter and Stephen Stills, and Maggie Rogers. The event will kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET and is scheduled to end at 11:00 p.m. ET.

The DNC delay follows the similar fate of the Republican National Convention that was initially set for North Carolina back in June, shifted to Jacksonville and then finally transformed into a mixed-format of virtual speeches and remote appearances. Trump is planning to give his confirmation from The White House lawn. The event will kick off Aug 24-27.