Stimulus Checks: Democrats Cut Relief Plan in Half, and Not Everyone Is Happy

In an effort to try to compromise on another stimulus package, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that the Democrats would be willing to cut their second stimulus package, the HEROES Act, in half. The HEROES Act, which the House passed in May, originally totaled $3 trillion, but Republicans have been critical of the price tag associated with the plan. Since the topic of another stimulus package is at the forefront of many Americans' minds amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they didn't waste any time in weighing in on the Democrats' latest move.

On Tuesday, Pelosi told Politico that the Democrats would be willing to cut the funding for their stimulus proposal in half in order to try to compromise with the Republicans. “We have to try to come to that agreement now,” she said. “We’re willing to cut our bill in half to meet the needs right now. We’ll take it up again in January. We’ll see them again in January. But for now, we can cut the bill in half.” Pelosi's comment comes after Democrats offered to reduce that $3 trillion sum by $1 trillion in August. Although, the White House rejected that offer.

As of right now, it's unclear whether Republicans will agree to this new figure that has been proposed by the Democrats. But, what's abundantly clear is that Americans have a lot to say about this latest proposal.