Stimulus Checks: 10 Strange, Weird and Odd Items Purchased With $1,200 Payments

The one-time stimulus check included as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act was meant to help Americans through a difficult time while the economy took a hit due to the lockdowns across the country meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. While most Americans put the payments toward rent, groceries and other necessities, some were not shy about using the extra money for stranger items. After Americans began receiving the stimulus checks in mid-April, retailers reported upticks in major purchases.

The Economic Impact Payment provided qualifying Americans with a $1,200 payment. Any American who filed federal taxes for 2018 or 2019 and earned $75,000 or less received the payment. Couples who filed together and earned $150,000 or less received double the payment. Dependents under 17 received $500, which was added to the parent who claimed them on their tax filings.

There have been several proposals in Washington for a second payment, although nothing has been signed into law yet. House Democrats did pass the HEROES Act, which does include another check, but it is not going to be taken up by the Senate. President Donald Trump has voiced support for another stimulus package but has been inconsistent when it comes to details about another payment. While we wait on news of a second check, here is a look at some of the strange items Americans have reported spending the money on.