Everything Donald Trump Has Said About a Second Stimulus Check

This week, many Americans are feeling eager after President Donald Trump said that another stimulus check will be announced in a "couple of weeks" and that it will be "very generous." However, the president has not been entirely consistent on this question over the last few weeks, and he does not have total authority over stimulus packages either. It is worth looking back at all of his comments on the second stimulus package to get an idea for what he might have been teasing.

The U.S. government issued a one-time stimulus check to American taxpayers in April to buoy them through the coronavirus pandemic, and many are eager for another. The U.S. Congress has passed a bill creating another similar payment, but the Senate has been slow and reluctant to pass it. If the two legislatures can agree on a stimulus package, it will be up to Trump to sign it into law. From the sound of it, Trump is eager to sign just about any stimulus package as soon as possible.

The president has spoken favorably about just about every form of economic stimulus suggested to him. He was an early advocate for payroll tax cuts — the stimulus check alternative that many Republicans favor — but has also praised the direct payments, even ordering his name affixed to the checks even though the treasury signed them.

In recent weeks, Trump has also praised the idea of a vacation tax credit, in the hopes of enticing Americans to go on trips this summer despite the threat of the coronavirus. However, alongside all of these other methods, Trump favors another straightforward stimulus check for the simple reason that he believes it will help his chances at re-election, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The problem is that Trump does not have control over this issue, regardless of what he says. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has spoken out against the current stimulus check bill — the HEROES Act — and has said that "if there's another [stimulus package], it will come together in July," according to a report by CBS News. The United States Senate has a two-week recess scheduled from July 3 to July 17, so McConnell was likely referring to the end of the month, not any time soon.

Trump can be hard to follow as he thinks out loud and jumps from issue to issue, but in some cases his words are worth following closely. Here's a rundown of everything Trump has said publicly about a possible second stimulus check.