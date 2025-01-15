Starbucks Makes Big Policy Change

Not buying anything? Then you won’t be able to chill at your local Starbucks. CNN reports the coffee and tea chain is ending its “open-door” policy, which allowed non-paying customers to use the stores’ restrooms and hang out in its cafes. The new rules are part of an overall push to improve Starbucks’ cafe experience and deter homeless people and non-paying customers from using Starbucks primarily for shelter and bathroom privileges.

It does impact a previous rule that was put in place amid the fallout of one of the company’s biggest-ever PR disasters when in 2018, two Black men who were having a meeting with a paying customer were asked to leave a Philadelphia store. Diversity codes were implemented as part of their settlement.

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol has a strategy to lure back customers, improve declining sales, and improve employee relations. Signage will be implemented in all North American stores to reflect the new rule. Those who do not obey will be asked to leave the stores, and law enforcement can be called. New changes also include rules on panhandling, discrimination, consuming outside alcohol and vaping, per the policy posted online.

The changes are a “practical step that helps us prioritize our paying customers who want to sit and enjoy our cafes or need to use the restroom during their visit,” a Starbucks spokesperson in a statement. “By setting clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone.”

In addition to the new policy, Starbucks is also offering incentives to customers to stay in its cafes instead of ordering to-go by giving perks for in-store orders. As part of its new incentive program, beginning on January 27, all customers can get one free hot or iced coffee refill served in its ceramic mugs or reusable glasses. The perk was previously offered only applied Starbucks’ loyalty program members.