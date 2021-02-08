Space Force Flag: What Was the Flag at Super Bowl 2021?

✖

The U.S. Space Force flag made another appearance on Sunday, during the performance of the National Anthem at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, just before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off. The flag was also seen at President Joe Biden's inauguration last month. The Space Force is the newest branch of the U.S. military and was established in December 2019. Although it is a very real part of the military, the Space Force was often derided on social media whenever former President Donald Trump and his administration made new announcements about it.

The Space Force was established to protect U.S. interests in space from its adversaries. Last week, Biden's press secretary, Jen Psaki, was asked about his plans for the branch, but she had no specifics. "Wow. Space Force. It’s the plane of today," Psaki said, reports Politico. "It is an interesting question. I am happy to check with our Space Force point of contact. I’m not sure who that is. I will find out and see if we have any update on that."

Her response was criticized as sarcastic, leading Rep. Mike Rogers, a Republican from Arkansas, to demand she apologize. "It’s concerning to see the Biden administration’s press secretary blatantly diminish an entire branch of our military as the punchline of a joke, which I’m sure China would find funny," he said. Rep. Michael Waltz, a Florida Republican who is a founding member of the House Space Force Caucus, called Psaki's response "another example of the Biden administration not taking China seriously while demeaning the incredible work of Space Force personnel."

After the criticism from Republicans, Psaki issued a statement on Twitter. "We look forward to the continuing work of Space Force and invite the members of the team to come visit us in the briefing room anytime to share an update on their important work," she wrote.

The Space Force was established in December 2019 in the annual defense spending bill. Afterward, the branch made several announcements that were often mocked, including the logo and flag. Many thought the logo looked just like the Star Trek Starfleet emblem, but officials said the delta logo has its roots in emblems dating to 1961. In December, then-Vice President Mike Pence announced that members of the Space Force would be known as "guardians," which was also met with jokes. Most Twitter users thought it was a reference to Guardians of the Galaxy.