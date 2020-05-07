Donald Trump's Space Force Releases First Recruitment Video, and People Had Opinions

The U.S. Space Force released its first recruitment video on Wednesday. The 30-second clip asks potential recruits to consider if their purpose is not really on this earth, but in space. The bizarre video, filled with clips of rockets going into space and people looking at the sky, was mostly laughed at online. Few people could take it seriously, especially with an actual parody series called Space Force with Steve Carell debuting on Netflix in a few weeks.

"Some people look to the stars and ask, 'what if?'" the video's narrator says. "Our job is to have an answer. Maybe your purpose on this planet isn't on this planet." The video includes scenes of a man looking to the stars, then a montage of military personnel working behind computers, rockets going into the air and footage of space.

The video was tweeted out on Wednesday and included a link to the Air Force website, which listed several available Space Force jobs. Those include a Space Operations Officer, a Fusion Analyst and an Intelligence Officer position, reports CBS News. Barbara Battett, the Secretary of the air Force, said during a livestream Wednesday there has already "been an avalanche of applicants."