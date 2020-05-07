Donald Trump's Space Force Releases First Recruitment Video, and People Had Opinions

By Daniel S. Levine

The U.S. Space Force released its first recruitment video on Wednesday. The 30-second clip asks potential recruits to consider if their purpose is not really on this earth, but in space. The bizarre video, filled with clips of rockets going into space and people looking at the sky, was mostly laughed at online. Few people could take it seriously, especially with an actual parody series called Space Force with Steve Carell debuting on Netflix in a few weeks.

"Some people look to the stars and ask, 'what if?'" the video's narrator says. "Our job is to have an answer. Maybe your purpose on this planet isn't on this planet." The video includes scenes of a man looking to the stars, then a montage of military personnel working behind computers, rockets going into the air and footage of space.

The video was tweeted out on Wednesday and included a link to the Air Force website, which listed several available Space Force jobs. Those include a Space Operations Officer, a Fusion Analyst and an Intelligence Officer position, reports CBS News. Barbara Battett, the Secretary of the air Force, said during a livestream Wednesday there has already "been an avalanche of applicants."

President Donald Trump directed the Department of Defense to create the Space Force in June 2018. In December 2019, Congress passed a $738 billion military spending bill, which officially created the Space Force as the sixth branch of the armed forces. According to a press release, there are already 88 "commissioned space professionals" and the "total force" is expected to grow to 16,000.

Many on Twitter found the new video silly, especially as it shows members wearing forest camouflage, which would not be helpful in space. Others wonder exactly what the purpose of the branch is. Coincidentally, the video was released a day after Netflix released the teaser for Space Force, a new comedy by the creators of The Office in which Carell plays a general assigned to start the Space Force. It will be available on May 29.

