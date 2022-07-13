Sonic Is Giving Away Free Cheeseburgers

As other fast food chains put a dent in customer's pockets amid rising costs of inflation, Sonic is looking to ease the burden of enjoying a delicious meal. The beloved fast food restaurant chain is helping customers save a few bucks offering a free Cheeseburger with any in-app or online purchase, though the offer is only going on for a limited time.

For those unfamiliar with the Sonic Cheeseburger, the mouth-watering menu item begins with a beef patty that is layered with other delicious ingredients, including a slice of cheese, chopped onions, lettuce, pickles, tomato, ketchup, and mayo. All of those ingredients are then cushioned between a plain bun. For a limited time only, Sonic guests can now order the Sonic Cheeseburger for a lump sum of $0, the burger being offered at absolutely no cost. To take advantage of the offer, according to Chew Boom, guests simply need to order any menu item through the Sonic App or online. They will then qualify for a free Cheeseburger. The free Cheeseburger deal is going on now through Sunday, July 31, though the deal can only be used once during that period.

Guests headed to their local Sonic can pair their free cheeseburger with the chain's newest menu addition: Frychos. The chain officially unveiled the new creation, which bears some striking similarities to Taco Bell's fan-favorite Nacho Fries, on July 10. Frychos feature the brand's crispy fries topped with creamy cheese sauce, crispy bacon pieces, diced onions, spicy jalapenos and zesty baja sauce.

Frychos are now available as part of Sonic's app-exclusive Summer Snacking Menu. That menu was first announced in June and includes Totchos, Pickle Fries, the signature Sonic Corn Dog, and Ice Cream Floats.

"We know that Sonic is a summer oasis for many of our loyal fans, and now we're making it even better with exclusive on-the-go menu options [that are] available only in the Sonic App," Chief Marketing Officer at Sonic Lori Abou Habib said in the press release at the time. "The Sonic App provides our guests new benefits and savings every time they visit their local drive-in-from exclusive access to new and returning favorites on the Summer Snacking Menu to being the first to savor limited-time items like the crave-worthy Grilled Cheese Double Burger and refreshing new beverages joining our menu later this summer."

The Summer Snacking Menu's prices start at just $1.49, with Frychos now officially part of the lineup. Guests can score a free Sonic Cheeseburger with an in-app deal now through July 31.