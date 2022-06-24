Starbucks Adds 2 Refreshing Drinks to Menu Just in Time for Summer

Just in time for hot summer temperatures, Starbucks is giving you four new ways to beat the heat! The cafe chain has added two new tropical refresher drinks, a new sandwich and a new cake pop flavor to its menu. What's even better is that according to a report by PEOPLE, the new menu items will be available year-round — not just on the seasonal menu.

If your local Starbucks is up to date with the new summer menu, you can head there now and order a pineapple passionfruit refresher and a "paradise drink." The first comes with real fruit chunks and passionfruit shaved ice, hand-shaken with additional pineapple and passionfruit flavors. It is a remarkably flavorful drink considering that it has just 100 calories. It can also be combined with lemonade like many of Starbucks' other refreshers.

Sunshine in a cup.☀️ Say hello to the all new Pineapple Passionfruit Starbucks Refreshers® Drink.🍍 (US & Canada) pic.twitter.com/gYs5KDRGgv — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) June 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the paradise drink refresher has the same mixture of pineapple and passionfruit but it is combined with coconut milk. This makes for a creamy, filling option but it's still refreshing and tropical for these hot summer days. It is also dairy-free and a great way to try out some new applications for coconut milk for those looking to expand their non-dairy horizons.

Over on the food side of the menu, the new sandwich is called the chicken, maple butter and egg sandwich. It has Starbucks' usual egg patty with a crispy chicken patty and a maple butter spread, all on a toasted oat biscuit. Starbucks' press release calls this sandwich "savory... with a hint of sweetness."

Finally, the last new addition is the cookies & cream cake pop. This is a new flavor for a Starbucks classic, made up of chocolate cake with sandwich cookie buttercream and cookie bits. It is coated with white chocolate and topped with dark chocolate cookie crumbs.

Starbucks' senior product developer Raegan Powell spoke about the new creations in the company's press release. Powell said: "The Paradise Drink Starbucks Refreshers beverage is like sunshine in a cup — the bright tropical flavors are radiant, happy, and joyful. It's the perfect summer sip for a little moment of escape wherever you are."

Perhaps the most surprising part of these new additions is that they are not seasonal promotions. Starbucks announced these four items as permanent menu items, introduced for the summer but in it for the long haul. All four officially became available on Tuesday, June 21, so check them out the next time you're at a Starbucks.