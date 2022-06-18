McDonald's Brings Back $1 Menu Item Just in Time for Summer

McDonald's is showing it is feeling in the summer spirit just a bit with the return of a cheap treat to keep cool. This is only north of the border in Canada at the moment, but McDonald's is potentially expanding the return of the $1 vanilla soft serve cone to the menu.

For McDonald's fans in Canada, the cheap cone is sticking around all summer and will be available through the restaurant's app. This possibly causes a problem with those who love the chain's free french fries deal since you cannot stack them in the app, but there is a way around it.

According to Daily Hive, the offer will be available for customers at participating restaurants until Sept. 1, 2022. It's a simple, easy treat you can't overlook, especially given the existence of the new Kit Kat McFlurry gaining more attention.

While the Oreo McFlurry holds supreme in the U.S., Canadian McDonald's customers can choose from Oreo, SKOR, and Smarties in their McFlurry. The Kit Kat addition will make four extra options on the menu.

Some McDonald's are also getting a tasty new pastry to add to the chain's growing lineup of bakery items. Canada again will be the only locales to get the new Strawberry Glazed Li'L Donut on their menu. According to the description, the new mini doughnut features a light and fluffy yeast donut with creamy strawberry and vanilla flavored icing. It's a take on the normal glazed donuts offered on the bakery menu.

It seems that foreign or overseas McDonald's is always offering items that American customers never get a chance to taste. Why these sweet treats aren't making their way to the States is confusing, but on the opposite side, there's a lot of good in avoiding some items. Take the U.K.'s chili cheese bites that were offered at McDonald's back in April. While the taste of the bites wasn't the issue, their similarity to an item offered by U.K. Burger King restaurants for the past 15 years. McDonald's decision to add the bites to the menu created a mini struggle against Burger King's social media team.

Missing from the debate between both chains is how many years a person loses from their life by choosing to eat said chili cheese bites. It's a delicious way to go, though.