Serious Drink Recall Issued, and You Might Need to Check Your Fridge ASAP

Kraft Heinz has issued urgent recalls for powdered Kool-Aid Tropical Punch and Country Time Lemonade drink mixes, warning that the products might contain small pieces of sharp metal and glass. According to a report by NPR, the recall applies to 19-ounce and 82-ounce containers of both products, and “on-the-go” sticks as well. Customers can return the products to the store for a refund or simply throw them away.

Kraft Heinz warns that metal and glass particulate was present in the production of Tropical Punch-flavored Kool-Aid powder and Country Time Lemonade powder, so some containers may have these issues. The company claims that the small particle size makes injury or illness “unlikely” based on the analysis of third-party medical experts. Still, it is issuing this recall and urging customers not to roll the dice on their health.

The recalled products can be further identified by their “best when used by” dates – all should be between June 13, 2023 and Oct. 3, 2023, according to Kraft Heinz director of public relations Jenna Thorton. Customers can also contact Kraft Heinz and provide the UPC code on their products to see if they are impacted.

“We are committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards in all of our products,” Thorton said. So far, there have been no reports of injury, illness or discomfort related to this recall.

In addition to Kraft Heinz’s announcement, there was a warning directly from Costco last week. In a statement online, Costco told customers that it had been alerted to the recall by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Kraft Heinz. The FDA then posted about the recall on its own website on Monday.

“The issue was first discovered during an internal review at the manufacturing facility. The Company is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation,” the announcement reads. “Consumers who purchased these items, listed below, should not consume the product and can either return it to the store where it was purchased, or discard it. Consumers can contact Kraft Heinz… to see if a product they purchased is part of the voluntary recall and to receive reimbursement.”

Customers in need of a refund can reach Kraft Heinz at 1-855-713-9237. The phone lines are open from 9 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET from Monday to Friday.