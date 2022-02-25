Snack Sold at Costco Recalled Due to Possible Lead Contamination

A dried fruit snack widely sold across Costco warehouses in several states has been recalled due to potential lead contamination. Alli & Rose, LLC earlier this month issued a voluntary recall of bags of saladitos (salted dried plums) “due to the potential presence of lead,” according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Alli & Rose, LLC product was sold under the brand name Snak Yard. The snacks were distributed or sold at Costco stores in Alaska, California, Nevada, and Utah. The recalled Snak Yard Dried Plums/Saladitos has the barcode 810019600821 and item code 1516905. The affected products were sold at select warehouses between April 2021 and January 2022, according to the recall notice. Alli & Rose LLC noted on their website that “no other Alli & Rose products are included in this recall.”

In an alert sent to Costco members, consumers who purchased the product were urged to “please stop using the item and return it to your local Costco for a full refund.” The alert went on to apologize “for any inconvenience this recall may have caused.” Consumers with questions regarding the email can contact Alli & Rose LLC via email at customerservice@alli-rose.com or phone at +1-828-446-8420.

The recall was issued due to potential led contamination, though further information regarding the potential contamination was not provided. It follows a string of other recalls targeting fruit snacks possibly contaminated with lead. In mid-February, American Gourmet announced a voluntary recall .99c Saladitos, dried salted plums, in 1.5 oz packages due to exposure to lead, which can lead to dangerous lead poisoning. Three other recalls affecting three separate brands of fruit snacks were issued in early February due to potential lead contamination.

Although lead, a toxic substance, is constantly present in small amounts and people are exposed to it daily, exposure to large amounts can lead to lead positing. Mayo Clinic notes that lead poisoning can be difficult to detect, and signs and symptoms typically don’t appear until dangerous amounts have accumulated. Symptoms of lead poisoning include joint and muscle pain, headache, abdominal pain, and mood disorders, among others. Infants, young children, and a developing fetus can face even more dangerous side effects by chronic exposure, including learning disabilities, developmental delays, and lower IQ scores. Children with lead poisoning may experience irritability, loss of appetite, vomiting and seizures, among other symptoms.