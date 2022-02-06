Fruit Snacks Possibly Contaminated with Lead, FDA Says

Three companies on the West Coast voluntarily recalled fruit snacks last week due to potential lead contamination. The three cases all involve salted plums with chili, and they are each important for anyone who bought the affected products. Lead is a toxic substance and exposure to it could lead to dangerous symptoms for young children.

The first recall is from A&W Corrales LLC in Seattle. On Feb. 3, it issued a recall forSaladitos Dried Salted Plums With Chili because it could be contaminated with lead. The affected product was sent to distributors nationwide, and available on Amazon and the company’s website from Aug. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021. The affected product was sold in 16 pz (1 lb) packages with the UPC number 0661799748162. There have been no reports of illnesses yet. The recall was made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Next up, El Chaviot, Inc. of San Diego issued a recall of its Saladitos Dried Salted Plums and Saladitos Enchilados Salted Plums With Chili products on Feb. 3. These products also have the potential for lead contamination. No other El Chavito products were affected. The recalled products were sent to distributors and retailers between Jan. 9, 2019 and Feb. 2, 2022. The products have the UPC numbers 859470006049, 850013297221, and 859470006070. There were no reports of illnesses associated with this recall.

La Fiesta Food Products of La Miranda, California also issued a recall of its Saladitos Con Chile (Salted Plums with Chili) for the same reason as the other recalls. The affected product was distributed to stores in California, North Carolina, Georgia, and Nevada between Dec. 1, 2021 and Jan. 31, 2022. The product has the UPC number 032327028290. This recall was issued with the knowledge of the FDA and California Department of Public Health Food & Drug Branch.

Anyone who has purchased any of the affected products in these three recalls should dispose of the food or return it to the point of purchase. Consumers can also email A&E Corrales at dakarillc@yahoo.com, El Chavito at info@chavitomexcandy.com, and La Fiesta at joe.nibali@lffp.com for more information.

According to the FDA, exposure to large amounts of lead can cause lead poisoning. Symptoms include “abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, irritability, weakness, behavior or mood changes, delirium, seizures, and coma.” Infants, young children, and a developing fetus can face even more dangerous side effects by chronic exposure. “Lead poising in children can cause: learning disabilities, developmental delays, and lower IQ scores,” the FDA notes.