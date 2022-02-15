Dried Fruit Snack Recalled Due to Possible Lead Contamination

American Gourmet recently recalled snack-sized bags of dried fruit snacks due to potential lead contamination. The recall affects .99c Saladitos, dried salted plums, in 1.5 oz packages. Exposure to large amounts of lead can lead to dangerous lead poisoning. Earlier this month, three companies on the West Coast recalled their own dried salted plum products for the same reason.

The American Gourmet product was distributed in South San Diego through liquor stores, according to the announcement published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website on Feb. 10. The affected product has lot # 211203 printed on the package and a sell-by date of 12/03/2022. The UPC number is 1578600104. The FDA is aware of the recall.

The recall was issued after it was discovered that dried plums or saladitos containing lead were distributed in these packages, which did not warn of potential lead exposure. Consumers who bought the product are urged to return them to where it was purchased for a refund. American Gourmet can also be reached at 1-760-599-0480 by phone for consumers with further questions.

Lead is a toxic substance, but it is constantly present in small amounts and everyone is exposed to it daily. However, exposure to large amounts can lead to lead positing, which is dangerous. The effects of lead poisoning depend on the age of a person.

“Symptoms can include abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, irritability, weakness, behavior or mood changes, delirium, seizures, and coma,” the FDA notes. “However, infants, young children, and the developing fetus can be affected by chronic exposure to amounts of lead that may not result in obvious symptoms of lead poisoning. A child with lead poisoning may not look or act sick. Lead poising in children can cause learning disabilities, developmental delays, and lower IQ scores.”

During the first week of February, three other companies voluntarily issued their own recalls on salted plums with chili products due to potential lead poisoning. A&W Corrales LLC in Seattle recalled its Saladitos Dried Salted Plums With Chili, while El Chaviot, Inc. of San Diego recalled its Saladitos Dried Salted Plums and Saladitos Enchilados Salted Plums With Chili on Feb. 3. La Fiesta Food Products of La Miranda, California recalled its Saladitos Con Chile (Salted Plums with Chili) as well.