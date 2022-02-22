Slack Is Down and Social Media Is Celebrating

People clocking in to work Tuesday morning were met with a bit of a hiccup after Slack abruptly stopped working. The workplace service experienced a widespread outage beginning at around 9:25 a.m. ET and lasting well into the morning, grinding work endeavors to a halt and sparking a flurry of posts on social media from those welcoming the interruption.

In a statement shared to its official Twitter account, Slack acknowledged the issues, explaining that “some customer[s] may be experiencing issues with loading Slack.” The service promised to provide a status update once we have more information. We’re sorry for the disruption.” Slack’s status page also reflected the outage, a message reading, “Slack is not loading for some users.” The outage appeared to affect virtually all components of the service, with everything from messaging to notifications, and even login/SSO marked with the red “outage” indicator on the status page. At the height of the outage, Down Detector, a website that tracks real-time issues and outages, clocked more than 10,500 reports of issues with Slack.

While Slack seems to now be working as normal for a handful of users, the status page still indicated that the outage is ongoing. The most recent update, posted at 10:24 a.m., states that “some customers are unable to load Slack. We’re still actively investigating this issue, but we don’t have any new information to share at this time. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we have an update.” Amid the outage, many Slack users have taken to social media to react, many celebrating the outage and the brief pause to their workday.

‘Don’t have to work today’

https://twitter.com/hannavami/status/1496130063611346950?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“If you refresh Slack 10 times and it’s still down, you don’t have to work today,” the official Firefox Twitter account joked amid the outage.

Searching for other forms of workplace communication

https://twitter.com/sadwhitegrrl/status/1496133763545317378?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Slack is down. CARRIER PIGEONS, IT’S YOUR TIME TO SHINE!” quipped somebody else.

Four day weekend

https://twitter.com/RingerDish/status/1496149136378376203?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Feeling compelled to post on Twitter just because I can’t post in Slack; gonna start randomly assigning people work on here and replying ‘lmaooooo’ instead of just liking stuff,” another person tweeted.

2/22/22

https://twitter.com/Complex/status/1496140533173002243?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“2.22.22 and slack is down this morning,” tweeted one person. “The universe says rest and manifest.”

Reactions kept pouring in

https://twitter.com/JasmineLWatkins/status/1496141232506081289?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“[Slack] outage hour 2. No one trusts anyone. A coworker suggested Teams so we locked him in a shed out back. Our systems administrator is using Slack to try to tell us about the lack of Slack as the madness grips him. I am armed to the teeth and ready,” another person joked.

‘We are free’

https://twitter.com/RedditCFB/status/1496134902894452744?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“When the font defaults to times new roman you know something really bad must be happening,” tweeted somebody else alongside the error message they received.

‘Legally allowed to go back to bed’

https://twitter.com/Walldo/status/1496133106117582851?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Clearly [Slack] wasn’t ready to come back to work after the long weekend,” added another.