New Sweet Heat Skittles Released, And Our Mouth Is Already Burning

Skittles is introducing all-new “Sweet Heat” flavors and this new treat will be perfect for everyone who loves a little spice in their candy.

Spicy sweets are definitely on trend at #sse17. Check out this Sweet Heat flavour from #skittles https://t.co/j1mARB9nEg pic.twitter.com/2Wv07UyPVp — Trade Show Explorer (@TradeShowExp) May 24, 2017

The five flavor options coming with Skittles “Sweet Heat” include: Fiery Watermelon, Blazin’ Mango, Flamin’ Orange, Sizzlin’ Strawberry, and Lemon Spark.

The press release for the highly anticipated treat describes “Sweet Heat” as “fruity flavors with a spicy kick.” As for prices, the new Skittles will be going for “$0.99 for a Single Pack, $1.79 for a Share Size Pack, $3.19 for a Laydown Bag and $2.59 for a Medium Stand Up Pouch.”

The new Skittles were first introduced by the candy maker, Wrigley, at the National Confections Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago this week.

A spokeswoman for the convention spoke out about the new candy during an interview with Food Business News.

“Confectioners and snack manufacturers both are increasingly turning to sweet to balance out hot, spicy or tangy flavors,” Whiteside said. “We’ve certainly seen some of that in the candy industry before with Red Hots and Atomic Fireball, but this is taking those flavors to the next level.”

According to the press release, Wrigley and Mars Chocolate North America are planning to unleash a slew of new flavor extensions to consumer favorites. Other candies that will be getting new flavor options include: Extra® Chewy Mints, 5® Gum Mega Packs, M&M’S® Caramel Chocolate Candies, M&M’S® White Chocolate Candies, Skittles® and Starburst® Sweet Heat, SNICKERS® & Hazelnut Bar and TWIX® Dark Chocolate Cookie Bars.

“This year we’re launching more than 30 new products and packs that offer a range of choices to meet consumer preferences,” Timothy LeBel, President of Sales for Mars Chocolate North America, said. “Our new products deliver on several key industry trends, including focusing on transparency and choice, offering the opportunity to indulge in moderation, and meeting consumers’ desire for fun and functional gum and mints as well as new formats and flavors in chocolate. We’re tapping into consumer trends and producing surprising twists and experiences from our most popular brands.”

Skittles “Sweet Heat” will be available this December.

