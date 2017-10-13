Sex Offender Discovered in Homemade Police Uniform When Real Officer Pulls Him Over

During a recent traffic stop, Ohio police were very confused when they found the man they pulled over dressed as an officer.

According to Inside Edition, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said the driver, 35-year-old Erik Brubaker, was wearing a homemade police uniform and carrying handcuffs and pepper spray when he was pulled over with his friend, 20-year-old Caleb Barnhart.

Police checked the two’s criminal histories and found that both of them were registered sex offenders.

“Certainly anytime you pull somebody over and they are wearing a badge and have the word police across the front that’s going to cause additional questions on behalf of any officer conducting that stop,” said Captain Doug Hunter.

After Brubaker confessed that he was fired from his job as a security guard, Barnhart told police separately that both men were on their way to confront a female witness in a rape case.

“It appeared the reason he was wearing this uniform may have been to intimidate this young lady to answer his questions or perhaps to go away with him to some other location,” Hunter said.

Additionally, Brubaker was driving on a suspended license. He was then arrested and charged with one count of driving under suspension. His partner was arrested on a probation violation.

A prosecutor will determine whether to press charges related to impersonating an officer.