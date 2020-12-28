Second Stimulus Check: Donald Trump Signs off on $600 Payments, But Vote for $2,000 Still Happening

✖

After months of waiting, coronavirus relief is finally on the way, including a second stimulus check. On Sunday, after initially holding the package up, President Donald Trump signed the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill, which includes a round of $600 stimulus checks for eligible Americans, though it remains possible that $2,000 stimulus checks could be approved instead.

Although the current approved bill only calls for $600 payments, Trump, shortly after the package was passed in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, dubbed it a "disgrace." He called on Congress to more than triple the amount of the payments, stating that he was "asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple." On Monday, moves will be made on Capitol Hill to make good on that request.

After Republicans initially blocked Democrats' efforts to approve the increased payments, the House of Representatives on Monday will hold a vote on a stand-alone legislation to bump the checks from $600 to $2,000. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed the vote in a statement Sunday, in which she said "every Republican vote against this bill is a vote to deny the financial hardship that families face and to deny the American people the relief they need."

The stand-alone bill is expected to be approved in the House, though its fate after that remains in question. In a statement released by Trump Sunday night, the president said the Senate would also "start the process for a vote that increases checks to $2,000." At this time, however, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made no indication that such a vote is in the works. He made no mention of a vote in a statement late Sunday, in which he applauded Trump's decision to sign the relief bill. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, however, said in a tweet, "the House will pass a bill to give Americans $2,000 checks" and he will then "move to pass it in the Senate." He promised "no Democrats will object" to the legislation, though it remains to be seen if Republicans, who have sought to keep all additional relief bills under the $1 trillion mark, will.

For now, Americans will have to wait to see if $2,000 direct payments are approved. Those eligible for the approved $600 payment include individuals earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income, or $112,500 as head of household and $150,000 as a married couple filing jointly. The total amount of the payment phases out after those income levels. Dependents also qualify for the full $600 amount.