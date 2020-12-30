Second Stimulus Check: Donald Trump Fires off '$2,000 ASAP' Tweet and Social Media Lights Up

President Donald Trump fired off an early morning tweet calling for "$2,000 ASAP!" but social media respondents were divided over the post. Many replied with their opinions of how Trump had either helped or hindered them from getting the badly-needed stimulus check he was referring to. Others called on different politicians to make the payment happen.

Trump was busy on Twitter on Wednesday morning — commenting on the Gallup poll which called him the "most admired man of the year" and continuing to spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election. He also called on state leaders to distribute coronavirus vaccines before throwing out his invective about larger a larger stimulus check. According to a report by CBS News, Trump signed the $600 stimulus check into law this week, be he continues to call for more money along with some lawmakers.

$2000 ASAP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted to increase the stimulus check to $2,000 on Monday, but the United States Senate has not been able to vote on the measure. Republican leaders in the Senate say that the cost of those payments is too high, adding about $385 billion to the stimulus bill in total.

Still, Americans responding to Trump's tweet thought that the government owed them that much aid. Many compared the United States' response to the COVID-19 pandemic to the responses of other countries around the world, pointing out how much government aid was given elsewhere. Others remarked that the government's money was really "theirs," having been paid in taxes for public needs like this one.

While commenters were deeply divided on the particulars, most were in favor of $2,000 stimulus checks. Here is a look at how the conversation around Trump's tweet played out.