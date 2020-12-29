Second Stimulus Check: Mitch McConnell Faces Heat on Social Media Following Block on $2,000 Payment

Tuesday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked an effort to increase stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000. The House of Representatives had previously voted 275 to 134 to approve the legislation as 44 Republicans joined their Democrat counterparts while President Donald Trump requested Congress move to more than triple the amount. However, McConnell's objection blocked the vote and prompted an outpouring of emotions.

When news surfaced that McConnell had blocked the $2,000 payments, Twitter users responded with a variety of comments. Many proclaimed that he was a terrible person and that he only wants to hurt average Americans. Others voiced criticism with far stronger words, using colorful language to describe McConnell. The comments continued while some people used photoshop to showcase their feelings about him.