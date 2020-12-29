Second Stimulus Check: Mitch McConnell Faces Heat on Social Media Following Block on $2,000 Payment
Tuesday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked an effort to increase stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000. The House of Representatives had previously voted 275 to 134 to approve the legislation as 44 Republicans joined their Democrat counterparts while President Donald Trump requested Congress move to more than triple the amount. However, McConnell's objection blocked the vote and prompted an outpouring of emotions.
When news surfaced that McConnell had blocked the $2,000 payments, Twitter users responded with a variety of comments. Many proclaimed that he was a terrible person and that he only wants to hurt average Americans. Others voiced criticism with far stronger words, using colorful language to describe McConnell. The comments continued while some people used photoshop to showcase their feelings about him.
mitch mcconnell is the nastiest man i’ve ever seen— Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) December 29, 2020
prevnext
In a spectacular act of casual cruelty, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told everybody else in the national government—and, through that action, every one of his struggling fellow citizens—to pound sand. https://t.co/DPLc83VMQe— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) December 29, 2020
Too many people in our country can't afford to buy food or pay the rent. Every single one of them deserves a $2,000 survival check.
The House sent us a bill and the only thing standing in the way of passing it is ruthless, manipulative Mitch McConnell.— Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) December 29, 2020
prevnext
Sure, sex is great, but have you ever dethroned Mitch McConnell, Georgia?— Andrea Junker ® (@Strandjunker) December 29, 2020
The American people to Mitch McConnell #StimulusChecks2000 pic.twitter.com/gXAh2eosK2— Brandon Rossi (@Ross__Eye) December 29, 2020
prevnext
These are the same person. You can’t change my mind. #MitchMcConnell pic.twitter.com/wmq0rR52T6— Steven (@Dbab_Holloway) December 29, 2020
Mitch McConnell is killing people. That’s it, that’s the tweet. https://t.co/Fq8KJIuidb— Cassandra, Irredeemable Pudgy Nobody (@ChrisWarcraft) December 29, 2020
prevnext
Mitch McConnell more like bitch McConnell— marie lum 林 (@PuccaNoodles) December 29, 2020
Anyways, you ever notice that Mitch McConnell kind of looks like a Faceless? pic.twitter.com/7eRQRoH7q4— Assassino (@DJAssassino) December 29, 2020
prevnext
If this was colonial times, Mitch McConnell would be getting tarred and feathered.— Josh (@Josh4Q) December 29, 2020
The degree of callousness demonstrated by @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell in denying robust financial support to the American people as they end a year of devastation and leaderless government is one of the most despicable displays inhumanity in this Congress. #covidreliefnow https://t.co/LovrSzD5AC— Janai Nelson (@JNelsonLDF) December 29, 2020
prevnext
I am forced to conclude that whoever you are, Mitch McConnell wishes you were dead.— Greg (@How2Drink) December 29, 2020
Even Trump wants to give the people a $2000 stimulus check. Only roadblock is this old turtle 🐢 faced penis of a man named Mitch McConnell, who has been hindering progress in Congress because of his hate and greed for the lower class and other side. Please Georgia, it’s up to U pic.twitter.com/INSJoShmQU— BVKESY (@BVKESY2) December 29, 2020
prev
Anyone who thinks THIS GOP controlled Senate is ever passing the $2000 COVID checks doesn't understand how McConnell works.— Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) December 29, 2020
Perdue & Loeffler need the populist Trumpers to help their re-election. The others have 2024 ambitions. Mitch will never let it reach 60. Pure politics.