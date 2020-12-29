Donald Trump's Demands for Republicans to 'Approve' $2,000 Stimulus Check Sets off Social Media

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to simultaneously push for the approval of $2,000 stimulus checks and criticize Republican leadership. "Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP. $600 IS NOT ENOUGH! Also, get rid of Section 230 - Don’t let Big Tech steal our Country, and don’t let the Democrats steal the Presidential Election. Get tough!" Trump tweeted after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked an attempt to increase payments.

When the president delivered his message on Twitter, people responded with a variety of comments. Some said that he needed to forget about Section 230 while others took issue with his comments about stealing the election. There were several arguments between supporters and critics alike as a multitude of people responded to Trump.