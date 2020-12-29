Donald Trump's Demands for Republicans to 'Approve' $2,000 Stimulus Check Sets off Social Media
President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to simultaneously push for the approval of $2,000 stimulus checks and criticize Republican leadership. "Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP. $600 IS NOT ENOUGH! Also, get rid of Section 230 - Don’t let Big Tech steal our Country, and don’t let the Democrats steal the Presidential Election. Get tough!" Trump tweeted after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked an attempt to increase payments.
When the president delivered his message on Twitter, people responded with a variety of comments. Some said that he needed to forget about Section 230 while others took issue with his comments about stealing the election. There were several arguments between supporters and critics alike as a multitude of people responded to Trump.
Before you applaud Trump for co-signing onto $2,000 checks, remember that he thinks it should be tied to a repeal of Section 230, meaning your survival is *as* important as his ability to get revenge on Twitter.— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 29, 2020
McConnell & other Rino Republicans have totally sold out. They used Trump to get elected now they are feeding the President to the wolves & stabbing the people who elected them in the back. Snakes 🐍— Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) December 29, 2020
It must be hard for corrupt Republicans to give money to the desperate American people in the middle of a pandemic rather than to the rich mega corporations who give them all their their juicy campaign contributions.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 29, 2020
1. For the first time in your life you are correct, $600 is not enough.
2. But you are WRONG again, the election wasn't stolen, stupid.
3. Section 230 has NOTHING to do with Americans getting more cash. It's about your severe case of butthurt because internet is mean.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 29, 2020
I don't want $600— Mike Yoder (@Yoder_Esqq) December 29, 2020
I don't want $2,000
I just want to earn a living & live my life.#ReOpenAmerica
It must be a $2,000 stand alone bill. You can all bicker about the rest of it later. No strings attached. The American people do not need to be held hostage by any other requests.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 29, 2020
He's not a dictator. He does thing the American way which is not abusing his power.— Philip Deavel (@PDeavel) December 29, 2020
Stimulus checks are not meant to replace your wages. That's what UI is for. But I wouldn't expect you to know that since you think it's the "Trumpvirus."— Andy (@andyd522) December 29, 2020
Above all else, this President is a fighter in the streets, and a Tiger in the sheets. He’s risin' up, straight to the top. Got the guts. He's got the glory. Went the distance, now He’s not gonna stop. Just a Man and His will to survive, the fake Dem election results!— Anthony Cornrod (@TWIT_ANTHONY) December 29, 2020
MAGA🦁AMEN
Make McConnell hold a vote. It would likely pass if he allowed a vote.— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) December 29, 2020
If Republican leaders don't pass the $2000 stimulus, families can't feed their kids, pay rent, and bury their loved ones! Trump and the Republicans are the reason we are in this mess. Republicans like Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue speaking up NOW? JUST TO WIN GEORGIA?! YES!!— mamawmamawlorrie (@eden_lorrie) December 29, 2020
You’re joking right? If not, possibly explore the concept of figurative language.— Mario (@huevosconhuevos) December 29, 2020
Stop pushing for the removal of 230. You only need it reworked in order to strip protections from those companies found to editorialize content as they have the means to do so & thus do not need its protections.
Also $2,000 for those who need stopgaps.— Malcolm Fle✘ (@Malcolm_fleX48) December 29, 2020
I’m sorry he wants more money for the American people. Terrible, just terrible.— Justin (@DimWittyNYC) December 29, 2020