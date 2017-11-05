News Anchor Reveals She Was ‘Sexually Harassed’ on Live TV

During an episode of S.E. Cupp Unfiltered on HLN last week, the host told viewers she was sexually harassed by a senator during a live broadcast. It was one of three stories she shared with an all-female panel.

Cupp opened the Oct. 26 segment by describing three instances of “very clear sexual harassment.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“One, an anchor grabbed my ass,” Cupp said. “Another, I was on set with a senator who under the table grabbed my thigh as we were on camera.”

Up Next: Here’s Why Women Are Posting ‘Me Too’ on Facebook and Twitter

Cupp didn’t name the anchor or senator mentioned in her story.

In the third case, Cupp said a news anchor made a lewd comment while she was preparing to be interviewed via satellite.

“I’m in this little room, and I put my ear [piece] in to hear him,” Cupp said. “And he says, ‘Welcome, S.E. I just want you to know, I’ve been calling you C-cup around the office.’”

She continued, “What an idiot. I’m miked, you’re miked. You’re saying this over — on an ear piece! And I thought, okay, we’re not even in the same location and I’m pretty sure that was just sexual harassment.”

More: McKayla Maroney’s Mom Speaks out After Sexual Assault Allegations

The other women on the panel — Erin Glora Ryan of The Daily Beast, USA Today‘s Christine Brennan, Essense‘s Midwin Charles and Alisyn Camerota of CNN — all shared their own experiences with sexual harassment.

Since the Harvey Weinstein scandal exploded last month, several men in powerful media positions have been accused of sexual harassment, including political journalist Mark Halperin and NPR‘s Michael Oreskes.

“Women aren’t out of the woods; sexual harassment happens every day, in every corner of the world,” Cupp wrote in a column for the New York Daily News on Oct. 11. “don’t know a woman who hasn’t had an experience with this. But it seems as though the time of reckoning for serial sexual predators in powerful positions may finally be upon us. Amidst these horrific revelations, there might just be some hope that times, they are a changing.”