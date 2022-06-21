Chicken Recalled, Could Contain Pieces of Glass

Plans to serve a chicken entree for dinnertime have just been thwarted due to a concerning new recall notice. Supermarket chain Morrisons on June 15 recalled several breaded chicken products after they were deemed "unsafe to eat" due to the possible presence of glass in the chicken.

Issued out of the UK by the region's Food Standards Agency, the expansive recall includes a total of five separate products. Included in the recall are the Morrisons Breaded Chicken Goujons in the 270 gram and 650-gram pack sizes with a "use by date" of "20 June 2022" and "21 June 2022." With a "use by date" of "19 June 2022," the 260-gram pack size of Morrisons Breaded Chicken Nuggets and 600-gram pack size of Morrisons Breaded Chicken Platter are also affected. The final product included in the recall is Morrisons 500-gram pack size of Morrisons Breaded Chicken Steaks with a "use by date" of "18 June 2022."

Morrisons confirmed in a statement that "no other products are affected by this issue," adding that they "apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety." The company, the fourth largest chain of supermarkets in the UK, recalled the products due to a risk that some packs may contain small pieces of glass. The recall notice did not say if any injuries have been reported in connection to the recalled chicken products.

Due to the products' health risks, consumers in the UK are being asked not to eat the recalled Morrisons breaded chicken products. These products should instead be returned to consumers' nearest store for a full refund. Morrisons said a receipt is not needed to receive a refund. The Food Standards Agency added that amid the recall, "point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products."

The recall is just the latest to impact UK consumers. In June alone, there have been numerous recalls impacting a number of products, with Waitrose on June 18 issuing a recall of Waitrose Frozen Cooked & Peeled Jumbo King Prawns and Essential Frozen Cooked King Prawns after it was found the product may contain raw, uncooked prawns, making them unsafe to eat. Also in June, Mars Food UK recalled Dolmio carbonara pasta sauce pouch and Dolmio carbonara pasta sauce stir-in because they contain soya, which is not mentioned on the label and poses a health risk to those with an allergy to soya.