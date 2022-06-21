More Fruit Recalled Over Norovirus Fears

More products have been added to the expanding fruit recalls in Canada amid ongoing norovirus contamination fears. New Alasko Limited Partnership earlier in June recalled Alasko brand IQF Whole Raspberries due to possible norovirus contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) shared in a public notice.

The recall impacts Alasko brand IQF Whole Raspberries sold in the "5 x 1 kg" size. The recalled product includes the lot number "SY 21278P.O: 116381-01BB: 2023-OC-04" and the codes "6 95058 00205 4" on the inner bag and "1 069505 800205 1" on the outer carton. The raspberries feature the UPC "6 95058 00205 41 069505 800205 1." Prior to the recall, the product was sold in Canada in Quebec, Ontario, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, and Labrador and Nunavut. The recalled raspberries were not sold in the U.S.

The recall was issued just a month after a similar recall of Mantab Inc.'s Below Zero brand whole, frozen raspberries because of possible norovirus contamination. Canadian health officials announced in mid-May that Below Zero recalled Whole Raspberries IQF in the one-kilogram size. According to a recall notice, the recalled product features the following codes, "Lot #: XT21253," "PO #: M14475," and "BB: 2023-SE-09," as well as the UPC "0 69821 06020 4." The recalled raspberries were sold throughout Canada in the provinces of Quebec, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

Not long after, Revive Organics, Inc. recalled many of its popular smoothies and oats for the very same reason. That recall includes Açaí Twist Smoothie (201g, UPC 8 54681 00005 3); Berry Blü Smoothie (194g, 8 54681 00009 1); Berry Patch Oats (176g, 8 54681 00012 1); Coconut Cream Smoothie (190g, 8 54681 00016 9); Heart Beat Smoothie (207g, 8 53267 00112 5); Raspberry & Mango Smoothie (188g, 8 54681 00026 8); and Strawberry Zen Smoothie (222g, 8 54681 00003 9). The products have best-by dates in October and November 2022. They were sold in stores nationally in Canada and online.

All three recalls were issued due to possible norovirus contamination. Norovirus is a highly contagious viral illness that commonly spreads through food or water. Noroviruses can also spread through close contact with a person who has norovirus infection. People with norovirus illness typically begin to experience symptoms of an infection – diarrhea, stomach pain, vomiting, low-grade fever, and muscle pain – 12 to 48 hours after exposure, according to Mayo Clinic. Although symptoms usually last one to three days and most people recover completely without treatment, some people, such as young children, older adults, and those with other medical conditions may require medical attention. Due to the risk noroviruses pose, consumers are asked not to eat the recalled products.